The Cadillac Optiq, the new electric SUV from General Motors' top-of-the-range brand, has made its debut in the United States. A model also designed for the European market was presented, where Cadillac has never really made a breakthrough, partly due to a limited sales network.

Regarding the Optiq, the information published is not complete - dimensions and prices are missing, for example - but we do know the specification sheet and interior styling. We also know when it will arrive on the European market, which is by the end of 2024.

Cadillac Optiq, the style

The body of the Cadillac Optiq has lines that echo those of the model range, with L-shaped front lights and a particularly pronounced vertical section, while at the rear the headlights are split into two parts: one integrated into the pillars and the other on either side of the tailgate.

As for the rest, this is a classic SUV, with a roof parallel to the ground and a sloping rear window, giving the body a dynamic appearance. The sides are curvy and feature retractable handles to improve aerodynamics.

Cadillac Optiq 2024 Cadillac Optiq 2024, interior

The interior of the Cadillaq Optiq is also very similar to that of the company's latest models, with a 33-inch curved panel and 9k resolution dominating the dashboard and physical buttons kept to a minimum.

All-electric

Mechanically, the Cadillac Optiq is based on General Motors' Ultium platform and will be available with two electric motors, one per axle, for a total of 300 PS and 480 Nm of torque when it goes on sale. It has an 85 kWh battery, with a claimed range of 298 miles (480 km), and a fast charge (maximum power is unknown) that will recover 78 miles (126 km) in 10 minutes.

Various systems are of course available, such as regenerative braking, the intensity of which can be adjusted via the steering wheel-mounted paddles, as well as different driving modes: Tour, Sport, Snow/Ice and My Mode, for personalised settings.

Cadillac Optiq 2024

There's no shortage of driving aids in the Super Cruise pack either - standard with 3 years of connected services - but in Europe they will have to wait for the 'green light' from the relevant authorities.

Prices for the Cadillac Optiq in Europe have yet to be announced, while in the United States it will start at $54,000, which as a reference, is approximately £42,400 at the current exchange rates.