Citroën has officially announced the UK pricing for the overhauled C3 models, offering both combustion and electric versions. The all-electric e-C3 starts at £21,990, while its petrol-powered sibling, the C3, begins at a more budget-friendly £17,790. Both prices are Manufacturer's Recommended Retail Price.

The combustion C3 is available exclusively in Plus trim, which comes packed with a 10-inch central touchscreen, enhancing functionality and enabling seamless smartphone integration compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For those eyeing the electric variant, it can be had in Plus and the more luxurious Max.

Gallery: Citroen e-C3 (2024)

25 Photos

Alongside the standard features, Max variants include a rear parking camera, automatic air conditioning, LED rear lights, dark-tinted windows, a heated steering wheel, heated windscreen, and heated front seats. Drivers will also enjoy real-time traffic updates and speed camera alerts through Citroën Connect Plus services, ensuring a connected and convenient driving experience.

New e-C3 and new C3 UK pricing

TRIM LEVEL POWERTRAIN WLTP Range CO 2 g/km BIK RATE OTR MRRP Plus PureTech 100 S&S 6-speed manual - 128 30% £17,790 83 kW Electric with 44 kWh battery 199 0 2% £21,990 Max 83 kW Electric with 44 kWh battery 199 0 2% £23,690

The e-C3 is particularly noteworthy as it is the first model from Stellantis to boast the innovative Smart Car platform, optimised for battery electric vehicles. Equipped with a 44 kWh LFP battery pack, this model delivers a range of up to 199 miles on a single charge (measured by the WLTP combined cycle). Charging is efficient too, with standard AC fast charging from 20 per cent to 80 per cent taking around four hours and 10 minutes using a 7.4 kW charger, or just two hours and 50 minutes with the optional 11 kW on-board charger. For those in a hurry, the 100 kW DC rapid charging can juice up the battery from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in a mere 26 minutes.

Performance-wise, the e-C3's 113-bhp electric motor and automatic transmission enable it to accelerate from 0-62 mph in approximately 11 seconds, reaching a top speed of 84 mph.

Meanwhile, the petrol-powered C3 features the efficient PureTech 100 S&S engine and a six-speed manual transmission. By the end of 2024, the French firm plans to complete the lineup with a self-charging hybrid option.