We've told you about some crazy projects for SEAT on this website, including a supercar based on the recently departed Audi R8 (you'll find a link to that article below), but this one might just take the cake.

Can you imagine seeing this coupe in the Spanish brand's dealerships? Sadly, that's never going to happen, but this digital recreation by 3D designer David Artola is worth a look. What a sports car!

Gallery: SEAT sports coupé render

7 Photos

Plenty to look at

Gigantic wheel arches, transparent doors, hexagonal shaped central exhaust, huge alloy wheels, a roof that drops steeply towards the rear... There are a thousand special details to look at.

Obviously, being an independent creation, it does not follow the current design language of the Spanish brand. I don't know about you, but we don't have the slightest problem admiring this car.

From what we can see in some images, the cabin offers 2+2 seats, in the purest Porsche 911 style, that is to say, the rear seats are only suitable for children, but they are great to store coats, briefcases, backpacks or bags.

Artola didn't digitally create an interior for the car, so we're curious to know more about it. Would you like it in digital format, full of screens, or with lots of conventional buttons?

A Spanish sports car with class

There's also no word on the SEAT sports car's engine, but considering that the Toyota Supra gets 340 PS from a turbocharged 3-litre inline six-cylinder engine (sourced from BMW), we'd go for the 2.0 TFSI with 333 PS from the Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary.

Price? If the Supra costs €75,000, this proposal for the Spanish brand could be a bit lower to convince us. Do you like the car or do you find it too far away from the current SEATs? We look forward to hearing from you on our social media profiles.

Source: David Artola