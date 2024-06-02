In order for you to find a cheap camper to travel with your family, we usually search the second-hand market and show you the most interesting examples. But today is a bit different, as we're offering you a brand new camper van, but still at a reasonable price.

This Citroën Jumpy Camper Pacific can be yours for just over €55,000 (approx. £47,000) and includes four sleeping places thanks to a pop-up roof. And it's powered by the reliable 120 PS BlueHDi diesel engine, linked to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Gallery: Citroën Jumpy Camper Pacific

13 Photos

Camper with almost everything

This example is available from the Biscayan dealer Planetacamper and is quite generously converted. For example, there is a kitchen with two burners, sink and fridge, as well as a practical outdoor shower for the summer or a cosy four-seater dinette.

This living area is provided by swiveling front seats and a folding table with supports that can also be used outside the cabin. There is no lack of fresh and waste water tanks or LED interior lighting.

Covered with the Look pack

The rear wardrobe is perfect for storing clothes and other necessities on trips and you're sure to get plenty of use out of the exterior and interior 220V sockets, powered by an 80Ah battery. There's also a handy control unit.

As you can see from the images, the van offers basic trim, but it does have the Look pack, which includes LED daytime running lights, front fog lights and body-coloured mirrors. Air conditioning and a sound system are also included.

Exciting extras

As an option, the Citroën Jumpy Camper Pacific can be fitted with the Webasto AIR TOP 2000 stationary heater with digital control, which is highly recommended if you want to travel all year round or are particularly fond of the mountains.

And if you're a cycling enthusiast, there's nothing better than the Thule bike rack for two. This also costs extra, as does the Fiamma F35 awning in grey or black. For more information and direct contact with the seller, click on the link below.

Source and photos: Mundovan