It's likely (or so we hope) that none of you need a car that can withstand gunfire, but among heads of state, politicians and others, armour is not only appreciated, it's often demanded. Among the models available today is the DS 7 VAUBAN, an armoured version of the French compact SUV.

Based on a rechargeable engine and produced in collaboration with WELP, the armoured DS 7 can be driven with a standard B licence and will be available from June, priced from €165,000 (approx. £140,000 at the current exchange rate).

Armoured but with unchanged looks

At first glance, the VAUBAN looks just like any other DS 7, which means it can go unnoticed without the glaring armour plating. But the new features are there for all to see. Certified with a VPAM 4 armour level, the SUV can withstand fire between 50 cm and 5 metres from weapons such as the 357 Magnum and 44 Magnum with 9 mm bullets.

The modifications include numerous elements such as reinforced glass and the use of aramid materials (including Kevlar) that are particularly resistant to impact and heat, HPPE (high performance polyethylene) fibres and reinforced steel. These additions increase the weight of the DS 7, but without exaggeration, at just 164 kg more than the normal plug-in.

This is precisely why it can be driven with a B licence and not with higher or special licences. Even the interior is in every way similar to that of the unarmoured DS 7, with the addition of VAUBAN embossing and various dedicated controls, such as the one that activates the external microphone, so you can communicate without having to get out of the car.

DS 7 VAUBAN, interior DS 7 VAUBAN, armoured glazing

Of course, a host of options are available, including external flag holders, additional lights, sprinklers, closed-circuit ventilation, sirens and an intercom.

The armoured DS 7 is powered by a 300 PS plug-in powertrain, which enables it to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 6.1 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than the normal version.