Renault is to work with a Chinese manufacturer to develop the new electric Twingo. After negotiations with Volkswagen stalled, the French brand is turning to China.

This is according to a statement by a Renault spokesman to Automotive News Europe, who stresses that the design study and production of the model will still take place in Europe.

A new beginning

This is a new chapter for the Twingo project led by Ampere, Renault's electric vehicle division. At the same time, the French manufacturer has made it clear that the search for a Chinese partner (whose precise identity has not yet been revealed) was a choice made independently of Volkswagen' s earlier decision not to enter into the collaboration.

New Renault Twingo (2026), rendered by Motor1.com

As CEO Luca De Meo announced at this month's AGM, the Twingo will be built in Europe, probably in Slovenia, where the current model is already produced. It remains to be seen whether this change of plan will affect the debut of the new Renault, originally announced for 2026.

Strong competition in the battery-powered city car sector

Whatever happens, the €20,000 (approx. £17,000) Renault electric car will see the light of day. Not least because many manufacturers are preparing their proposals in the A segment dedicated to electric city cars. Among them, BYD plans to present the Seagull in 2025, while deliveries of the Leapmotor T03 will begin in September, as part of the agreement between the Chinese brand and Stellantis.

New Fiat Panda, rendered by Motor1.com BYD Seagull Hyundai Casper

Look out too for Hyundai, which will be marketing the electric Casper by 2025. And let's not forget the electric Fiat Panda, which will be unveiled on 11 July and is expected to sell for less than €20,000.