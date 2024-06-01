Porsche gave the 911 a major facelift just this week. Including a new 541 PS super hybrid for the 911 GTS. This proves that hybrids can also be cool (and not so heavy), but a little more excitement is of course still possible and we have a feeling that something very exciting could soon be coming our way.

We're talking about a new 911 GT2 RS. As with the 997 and 991, the 992 model series is also expected to get the "brute beast" treatment in the second half of its life cycle. The time could come in 2025. Now a special prototype, which is currently doing its test laps on and around the Nürburgring, is fuelling further speculation.

The car can be seen in its natural environment on the CarSpyMedia YouTube channel. Naturally, there is a little confusion, as the car looks exactly like the current GT3 RS from the outside. This, as you know, is a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated engine that revs to 9,000 rpm and screams and shrieks accordingly. Even the stickers on the doors say "GT3 RS". But listen a little more closely to what the car sounds like. You will soon realise that something is not quite right.

The very high-pitched sawing of the high-revving naturally aspirated engine has disappeared. In its place is a deeper, less singing gurgle. This car doesn't sound like a GT3 RS. To be honest, it sounds more like the GT2 RS of the last generation. As a reminder, the latter has a 3.8-litre biturbo boxer with 700 PS and 750 Nm on board.

It's actually not that surprising that Porsche is testing the upcoming GT2 RS in the shell of the current GT3 RS. The last generation utilised a large part of the GT3 RS bodywork. There were only slight changes to the front and rear.

The last generation GT2 RS is the top performer in the 991 series, accelerating from 0-62 mph in 2.8 seconds and from 0-124 mph in 8.3 seconds. Top speed: 211 mph. In 2017, it set the Nürburgring record for the fastest production rear-wheel drive car. In 2021, the GT2 RS MR optimised by Manthey Racing even became the fastest production car overall on the Nordschleife.

Considering how much work was done on the suspension and aerodynamics of the 992 GT3 RS, the next GT2 RS is likely to be pretty crazy.