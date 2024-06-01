The date of 3 March 2024 could go down in the annals of history, at least as far as the automotive world is concerned. That was indeed the closing day of the Geneva Motor Show 2024. But that's not all: today we know that almost three months ago we witnessed the last ever edition of the Swiss event.

In a press release, the organisers declared

"the Council of the Comité permanent du Salon international de l' Automobile Foundation has noted that there are too many uncertainties related to the automotive industry and an erosion of the attractiveness of the main European motor shows to take the risk of investing further in the future".

Adieu

No longer a goodbye, like those said from 2020 to 2024, but a definitive farewell for what has been for decades Europe's most important car show and among the most important in the world for 119 years. The crisis, however, takes effect around the globe and after the cancellation of the 2020 edition, which took place two days before the start of the pandemic, the Geneva Motor Show has been stopped for another three years, returning in 2024 in a reduced form.

An industry event that until five years ago (almost) no manufacturer would have dreamed of skipping and that in 2024 saw just 29 exhibitors take part, with major absences such as Volkswagen Group, Stellantis, Mercedes, BMW, Hyundai and so on. The European old guard was represented by Renault - which in Switzerland presented important models such as the electric Renault 5 and the new Dacia Spring - flanked by some Chinese brands.

The Alfa Romeo stand at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

And if some might still have doubts about the actual end of the Geneva Motor Show's history, ready perhaps to return in 2026, the press release puts a damper on hopes:

Unable to fulfil its statutory purpose, the Foundation Council Comité permanent du Salon international de l'automobile in Geneva, within the scope of its competencies, will formally request the cantonal supervisory authority for foundations (ASFIP) for authorisation to dissolve the Foundation

See you in Qatar

If the Geneva Motor Show as we know it is therefore now history, the future of the GIMS (acronym for Geneva International Motor Show) will continue in Qatar, where the first edition of the Geneva Motor Show was held in November last year, specifically in Doha, the capital of the emirate.

A new show in a country that has no car-related traditions, except for the oil industry. The first edition was not particularly well attended, but this did not discourage the organisers, who made an appointment for the second edition in November 2025.