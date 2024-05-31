Just in time for the big 24-hour race at the Nürburgring, Volkswagen presents the facelifted version of the top-of-the-range GTI. With 300 PS, the VW Golf GTI Clubsport is not only the most powerful Golf with front-wheel drive, but has also been given significant improvements to the interior and a slightly modified design. We were able to take detailed photos of the new top model in the GTI series in advance.

Exterior

The exterior design of the new GTI has been specifically sharpened in parallel to the normal Golf 8. The front section is characterised by a new lighting design with more linear and visually striking LED Plus headlights, which now merge with the radiator grille. An LED crossbar and the typical red GTI line adorn the radiator grille, while the VW badge is illuminated for the first time. The front aprons of the two models are distinguished by individual air deflectors and a motorsport-style splitter.

The latest LED matrix headlights, which are said to offer a 15 per cent increase in high beam range, are available as an option. The newly developed LED tail lights stand out at the rear, and 3D LED tail lights with dynamic flashing function are available as an option. The side section is emphasised by black side sill extensions.

Wheels

There are differences in the configuration of the two Golf GTIs in terms of the wheels: the Golf GTI is fitted with the 17-inch version of the Richmond alloy wheel as standard, while the Golf GTI Clubsport comes with a visually distinctive and high-sheen 18-inch version of the Richmond wheel from the Wolfsburg plant. Various other 19-inch wheels are optionally available for both GTI versions.

A completely new development is the "Queenstown" alloy wheel available for both models, which with its striking design of five oval semicircles is reminiscent of the classic "Detroit" wheel introduced for the fifth-generation Golf GTI. The new wheel is characterised by polished surfaces on black inner surfaces.

The Golf GTI Clubsport can also be configured with the 19-inch "Warmenau" forged wheel, which has also been completely redeveloped. With a weight of just eight kilograms per rim, the forged wheels are around 20 per cent lighter than comparable light alloy wheels - this reduces the unsprung masses. Warmenau, by the way, is a district of Wolfsburg.

Interior

The infotainment system, which has been the cause of many annoyances at Volkswagen in general and the Golf 8 in particular, has been completely revised in the Golf GTI Clubsport and is now based on the fourth-generation modular infotainment platform (MIB4).

Operation has been significantly improved and simplified thanks to the new graphics and menu structure of the touch display. There are two versions of the system: "Ready 2 Discover" with optional navigation function and "Discover" with standard navigation, both equipped with a 12.9-inch touchscreen.

The displays are free-standing and offer improved operation thanks to two finally illuminated touch strips and a central home screen. The driver can configure the display individually, whereby the top and bottom bars remain visible at all times. The touch sliders for temperature and volume control have been ergonomically optimised and are illuminated.

The IDA2 voice assistant enables the control of many vehicle functions and accesses online databases and artificial intelligence. A 480-watt sound system from Harman Kardon is available as an option.

The "Digital Cockpit Pro" in the new Golf GTI and Golf GTI Clubsport offers a state-of-the-art digital instrument display with a diagonal of 26 cm (10.2 inches). It allows the driver to choose between three different basic graphic configurations: Classic, Progressive and GTI. The GTI profile is characterised by a large central rev counter, in which the current speed and the GTI lettering are integrated.

In addition, smaller round instruments for the turbocharger boost pressure and torque can be displayed. A head-up display is available as an option, which projects important driving information directly into the driver's field of vision.

Driving dynamics

The "Special" driving profile of the Golf GTI Clubsport is specially tailored to the unique requirements of the Nürburgring-Nordschleife. It optimises the driving dynamics systems for maximum performance on this demanding track. The adaptive chassis control DCC and the driving dynamics manager are adapted to compensate for the typical bumps of the Nordschleife and enable a special vertical set-up.

This leads to an improved vehicle response to steering commands and increased agility, which ensures optimum driving dynamics overall. The "Special" mode is an exclusive additional map of the "Sport" driving profile and, according to VW, offers a more dynamic and direct set-up than the standard profiles.

The suspension and steering of the new Golf GTI and Golf GTI Clubsport have been further developed to further improve driving dynamics. Progressive steering is standard and offers a more direct steering feel. The modular driving dynamics manager coordinates the functions of the front axle differential lock, the electronic differential locks and the optional DCC adaptive chassis control. The DCC adaptive chassis control continuously adapts to the road surface and driving situation and allows the driver to adjust the chassis stiffness almost continuously.

Engine

While the "normal" GTI has been given a power boost of 20 PS and now has 265 horses at the start, the "Clubsport" retains its power output of 300 PS and Nm of torque and thus remains the most powerful Golf with front-wheel drive. The GTI Clubsport reaches the 62 mph mark from a standing start in just 5.6 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph . This limit can be cancelled with the optional "Race Package", which increases the top speed to 166 mph.