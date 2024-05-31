The future of the Fiat 500 and Mirafiori lies in hybrids. This is clearly demonstrated by the decision of Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares who, at a meeting with the unions, confirmed the group's decision to create a mild hybrid version based on the electric Fiat 500.

This is an inevitable choice given the greater appeal of hybrid engines, with the 500 hybrid expected to sell more than 100,000 units by 2023, compared with around 62,000 for the electric Fiat. But what will this new model look like? Let's find out.

Unchanged looks

The decision to base the new model on the electric 500e will inevitably lead to the use of the same platform. The architecture is different from that of the CMP, but derived from the classic 500, albeit with a number of modifications to accommodate the electric motor. The mild hybrid version could receive further chassis modifications, but it is unlikely that we will see a change in shape.

Fiat 500 Hybrid (2025), il render sur Motor1.com

In fact, Fiat is expected to confirm the look of the electric model, both to reduce design costs and to maintain the car's already high level of recognition. The classic round headlights and rectangular rear light clusters are therefore the order of the day, while the grille could be revised with a slightly different design and lower air intakes.

We're also expecting a specific colour scheme and alloy wheel styles, as well as the obvious presence of the tailpipe, while the interior should be largely inherited from the battery-powered model.

About the Avenger 1.2

While there is little doubt about mild hybrid technology, the type of combustion engine that Fiat will adopt is much more uncertain. The Stellantis range includes the 70 PS 1.0-litre found in the current 500 hybrid and the 100 PS 1.2-litre found in the Jeep Avenger, the Fiat 600 and the new Lancia Ypsilon. The big 1.5 fitted to the Jeep Renegade, Compass and Alfa Romeo Tonale, on the other hand, is out of the question, as it's too bulky for a car that will be ultra-compact in size.

Fiat 500 Hybrid (2025), il render sur Motor1.com

At this stage, we're prepared to bet on the 1.2, an engine capable of offering a good dose of power in a car that will also focus on lightness.

Another important chapter will concern the price, which will be significantly lower than that of the electric 500, but reasonably higher than that of the current 500 hybrid. The price list could therefore start at more than €18,000 (approx. £15,000) for the basic versions and exceed €20,000 (£17,000) for the richer trim levels. But we'll have to wait a few more months to find out more.