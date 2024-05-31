Professional campers, truck enthusiasts and adventure seekers will meet from 30 May to 2 June 2024 at the Abenteuer & Allrad trade fair in Bad Kissingen. At the Hellgeth Engineering stand (outdoor area, M16), they can find out about the Unimog as a basic vehicle and the wide range of body and conversion options. The experts from Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks will also be on site.

The Unimog, known for its off-road capability and robustness for more than 75 years, can be equipped by Hellgeth as a motorhome and expedition vehicle, making it possible to travel off the beaten track. Drivers and passengers can explore remote landscapes on two axles that only very few people get to see.

Gallery: Unimog TenereX from Hellgeth

4 Photos

Five of the off-road vehicles on display are of the Unimog TenereX type. Hellgeth can deliver this and similar vehicles ready for departure immediately. The sixth vehicle on the stand is a special vehicle for the Dakar Rally.

The highlight vehicle on the Hellgeth stand is the Unimog TenereX based on the standard Unimog U 4023, whose name is derived from the Tuareg word for "the land out there", Ténéré. So it's no wonder that the expedition vehicle, equipped with selectable all-wheel drive as well as longitudinal and differential locks, tyre pressure control system and a fording capability of up to 1.2 metres, can also be used to access and drive through remote regions.

The compact dimensions and small turning circle make it easy to drive on narrow and winding mountain and forest tracks. The long suspension travel with coil springs also absorbs heavy impacts before they are transferred to the cab. In combination with the extended living cabin with kitchen, bathroom and double bed, the TenereX is a comfortable home away from home.

Unimog TenereX from Hellgeth

Thanks to detailed planning, the three-point mounted body, a lightweight living box, offers enough space and the right equipment for sleeping, showering, cooking, enjoying and relaxing away from civilisation. A large tank for fresh and service water is on board, as are solar panels for self-sufficient power generation and a choice of electric or gas-powered hob. The entire body is manufactured entirely in Germany.

Hellgeth offers Unimog-based expedition vehicles and campers with a gross vehicle weight of less than 7.5 tonnes, which can therefore be driven with a class 3 driving licence. Hellgeth's complete vehicles are ready for immediate use, and the M16 stand at the Adventure & Allrad trade fair could be the direct starting point for your next Unimog excursion.

The Unimogs with Hellgeth bodies are approved by Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks. If necessary, the workshops of the international Mercedes-Benz Truck Service network will take care of getting the vehicle back on the road, in the mountains or in the desert - wherever you want to go.