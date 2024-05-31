With the Avenger, Jeep has entered the world of electric SUVs, and other larger and more expensive battery-powered models are on the way. An increasingly electrified range that could soon extend downwards.

Indeed, according to CNBC, Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, has said that "very soon" a $25,000 electric Jeep will arrive in the US, in a bid to attract motorists still sceptical about plug-in mobility.

What will it look like?

Carlos Tavares did not reveal any great details about the new electric Jeep, mentioning only the price of $25,000 (around €23,000/£22,000), in order to replicate what Citroën did with the new electric C3, sold in Italy for €23,900. "Just as we launched the Citroën e-C3 at just over €20,000, very soon you will have a Jeep at $25,000", said the CEO of Stellantis on Wednesday at an investor conference.

The fact that the little French car was mentioned suggests that the future electric Jeep will also be based on the Smart Car platform, which will also serve as the basis for the new electric Fiat Panda and other low-cost electric models from Stellantis.

Jeep Avenger 4xe Citroen C3 Aircross 2024

However, one question remains. How big will the new Jeep be? And will it also arrive in Europe? In terms of dimensions, the Smart Car platform allows for different lengths. The new C3 is 4.01 metres long, while the new C3 Aircross is 4.39 metres. As far as sales on the Old Continent are concerned, we know that small, compact SUVs are very popular on the market, but the presence of the Avenger (4.08 metres) and the Renegade (4.23 metres) could create some very fierce domestic competition. All we can do now is wait.

Jeep Wagoneer S, il teaser Jeep Recon 2024

What's coming

As we said, Jeep's electric strategy is about to expand. The new Wagoneer S, based on Stellantis' STLA Large platform, was just revealed. Next up should be the Recon, a sort of electric version of the Wrangler, with strong off-road capabilities.