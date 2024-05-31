The latest series of crash tests carried out by Euro NCAP, the European car safety body, features a new German car and two new Chinese cars eagerly awaited on the European market, all of which have been awarded five stars, the highest rating.

The three cars whose results have just been published by Euro NCAP are the Volkswagen Tiguan, the Zeekr X and the Zeekr 001, the latter belonging to the now large Geely group, which is becoming increasingly important on the Old Continent.

As always in such cases, the three cars proved that they were capable of meeting the requirements aimed at avoiding or mitigating impact damage, including damage to vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists. Here are the details.

Volkswagen Tiguan

The new Volkswagen Tiguan made its European debut a few weeks ago with light petrol hybrids, petrol plug-in hybrids and diesel engines. In the tests carried out by Euro NCAP, it was awarded five stars, thanks in particular to a remarkable set of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) safety measures. The safety rate for adult occupants is good, at 83%, and even better for children, at 88%.

But that's not all. For vulnerable road users, the safety score achieved by the new German SUV is also very high, at 84%.

Crash test of the Volkswagen Tiguan

More generally, Volkswagen's ADAS, as specified in the technical data sheet published by the automaker, performed very well, showing a little more uncertainty only in automatic emergency braking in front of pedestrians and in slowing down the car when it detects a slower vehicle. These are just details, of course.

Zeekr 001

The second car tested by Euro NCAP last May was the new Zeekr 001, a car from the brand belonging to the Geely Group, which was awarded a total of five stars, thanks to a safety score of 89% for the protection of adults and 88% for the protection of children.

The result for the protection of vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists, was also very good, at 84%, a value similar to that obtained when the safety systems (including ADAS) of the new Zeekr 001 were assessed, at 83%.

Crash test du Zeekr 001

The only area in which the Chinese brand's new compact estate failed slightly was the cyclist impact warning when opening the doors.

Zeekr X

The third car tested by the European road safety body in May was the new Zeekr X, a crossover which, like its aforementioned sister, scored five stars overall thanks to high values for adult protection (91%), protection of smaller occupants (90%) and protection of the most vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists (84%).

The Zeekr X also achieved excellent results in the area of driver assistance systems (ADAS), where it scored an excellent 83%, failing only in slowing the car down when it detects a slower vehicle.