We have a confession to make. We love models that are discreet and unassuming in appearance, but which are capable of outperforming other vehicles with great reputations. Have you ever found yourself in a similar situation?

That's why today we'd like to tell you about a very special case. It's not an SUV or one of the electric models that abound these days, but a saloon car with a few years behind it. It's the latest-generation Renault Laguna, predecessor to the Talisman.

Renault Laguna III GT

The third generation of the Renault Laguna was created with the aim of achieving a high level of reliability and with finish details close to the top of the range. It had to compete with the Citroën C5, the Ford Mondeo (which still exists in other countries), the Honda Accord, the Hyundai i40, the Mazda6, the Opel-Vauxhall Insignia, the Peugeot 508, the SEAT Exeo and the Volkswagen Passat.

Another of the most important aspects of the saloon is its dynamism. Renault has focused on what it calls a 'responsive chassis', with firmer suspension than the Renault Laguna II.

To make matters worse, the Renault Laguna III comes in a sporty GT version. Under the bonnet, it can be fitted with the 205 PS 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, a unit it shares with the excellent Renault Mégane RS, albeit with less power.

There was also an interesting 2.0-litre dCi diesel, initially with 180 PS. Later, 130 PS and 150 PS diesel variants were added, with the aim of offering a lower starting price.

But the most important feature of the Renault Laguna GT was the 4Control four-wheel steering system, which could steer the rear wheels in the opposite direction to the front wheels (up to 37 mph) for agile cornering.

Above 37 mph, they turn in the same direction as the front wheels, optimising stability. Unlike today, this system used to be combined with a simple torsion beam suspension of the rear axle, but it is now combined with an advanced multi-link suspension.

To test the benefits of the system at launch, the brand decided to pit a Renault Laguna GT against a Porsche Boxster S, the 295 PS rear-wheel drive two-seater convertible.

In a steering change test, the French manufacturer proved that its hatchback outperformed the German model in terms of both entry and exit speeds. The Renault Laguna GT demonstrated incredible agility between the cones, with surprising reactions.