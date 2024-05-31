The restyling of the Volkswagen Golf R is getting ever closer. The most powerful variant will follow the GTI in the coming weeks, completing the German compact's updated range.

Already spotted in a number of official teaser photos, the Golf R is shown once again in a video posted by Volkswagen on its Instagram page, highlighting all its aesthetic innovations.

Dedicated body kit

The video shows both the Golf R with hatchback bodywork and the Variant version. Exterior modifications include enlarged air intakes inside a redesigned bumper and an extremely generous spoiler.

The alloy wheels are specifically styled, as is the diffuser with the classic four tailpipes (probably signed Akrapovic if you choose certain packs). The videos don't show it, but it's likely that the shell seats, sports steering wheel and a series of inserts specific to the Golf range will be found on board.

It will develop (at least) 333 PS

The Golf R will still be built on the MQB Evo platform, but with an improved finish. Among the features of this version should be the Torque Splitter, a system capable of sending up to 100% of torque to a single rear wheel to facilitate drifting and improve cornering in performance-oriented driving modes.

Volkswagen's 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine is expected to confirm the current 333 PS and 420 Nm, transmitted to the ground via all-wheel drive and the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox. However, it's not out of the question for Volkswagen to revise these figures upwards to make the R the most powerful of the group's sports cars in this segment, given that the new Audi S3 and restyled Cupra Formentor have already achieved 333 PS.

In any case, we won't have to wait long for the R's unveiling, which could take place later this summer.