From China to Europe and back. While a number of Chinese brands are aiming to open businesses in our part of the world, Great Wall Motor announced that it will soon close its European headquarters in Munich, pointing out that the decision came after assessments of the "difficult market conditions for electric vehicles" and the "threat of European duties on Chinese models".

A Great Wall spokesperson told Automotive News Europe the closure will take effect on 31 August and will result in the loss of 100 jobs.

Time for reorganisation

It has to be said that this is not a real goodbye to the Old Continent. In fact, the Chinese company will continue to sell in the various European markets, including Germany and the UK, but will oversee operations from China.

In essence, the change is more of an organisational one and will not affect the model distribution network. Great Wall opened its Munich office in 2021, with roles encompassing leadership, sales, and management. Initially, the Chinese brand had planned to reach 300 employees by 2022.

ORA Funky Cat

However, 2024 remains promising

In terms of sales, Great Wall delivered 1,621 vehicles in Europe in the first four months of 2024, an increase of 147 per cent year-on-year (according to data provided by market researchers Dataforce).

The best-selling model was the Ora 03 (also known as the 'Funky Cat'), with 1,149 units, with the Way 05 in second place. In the coming months, the brand will launch the Ora 07 mid-size electric saloon, which will debut in Germany and the UK.

Great Wall's other European markets include Ireland, the Baltics, and Bulgaria. The European markets will now be managed by local distributors, directed by Great Wall from China.