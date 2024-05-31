Nicholas Mee & Company, Aston Martin specialists from the United Kingdom, has announced the sale of two of the rarest Aston Martins ever built, priced at £3,750,000 combined. One is the DBZ Centenary Collection, originally released in 2019, which was exclusively available as a set together with the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation and cost £6.1 million plus local taxes when new. Only 19 pairs were ever built following the debut at the Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance in 2019.

“In the 40 or more years I have been dealing in Aston Martin cars, I have never seen demand for the Zagato variants dwindle. They remain irresistible; beautifully crafted, timeless in design and incredibly rare, they’re always near the top of a collector’s wish list. With the DBZ Centenary Collection we have a pair of cars that’s likely to never be repeated by Aston Martin, as it moves away from Continuation models. This is a chance to acquire both an icon and a future icon of one of the automotive industry’s most enduring and effective unions,” founder of Nicholas Mee & Company, Nicholas Mee, commented.

The DB4 GT Zagato Continuation is regarded as one of the most beautiful Aston Martins ever created. Originally, only 19 examples were built in the early 1960s, targeting international motorsport objectives. These models offered the ultimate performance available in 1960 and were campaigned in prestigious events such as the Le Mans 24-hour races.

Over the years, original examples of the DB4 GT Zagato have gained an 'unobtainable' status among collectors, with most now securely stored in investor vaults. On the rare occasions these cars are offered for sale, they command values of £8-10+ million, depending on individual car and competition history.

The contemporary half of this unique pairing, the DBS GT Zagato, is a modern classic built to celebrate a 60-year collaboration with Zagato Design. The car features traditional Zagato styling elements, such as the signature double-bubble roof and lightweight carbon fibre body panels.

Based on Aston Martin’s celebrated DBS Superleggera aluminium chassis and running gear, the DBS GT Zagato is powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, producing 760 bhp. This power is delivered through a smooth eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.

Both cars are sold in “as delivered” condition. The sale marks the first time the duo has been available on the open market.