After various images and teasers, the day of the official launch has come. In Frankfurt, Jeep showed off its Wagoneer S with an official launch accompanied by an emotional video on its YouTube channel.

It is a challenging, ambitious and interesting project. It is in fact the company's first battery electric vehicle, it will have all-wheel drive, 600 PS of power and over 800 Nm of torque. So let's see what this new generation has to offer, the offspring of a historic project for the Toledo, Ohio-born company, which started back in 1963 with the Grand Wagoneer.

Jeep Wagoneer S, the exterior

During the official launch, the Wagoneer S was heavily scrutinised in relation to styling, proportions and technology - to which we will return later in this article - but not on the dimensions, which, in any case, should be smaller - in terms of length - than the previous generation.

It is striking at first glance for the interpretation of the seven-slot grille, lit in a way that emphasises the style and look, considering how the air intake is well channelled into the lower bumper area, given that - and this is where the technical confirmation comes in - the Wagooner S will be electric. So the cooling no longer goes through the engine, but through the battery pack.

Jeep Wagoneer S, coming in late 2024/early 2025

Thin headlamps and a flat bonnet alternate striking and imposing elements in terms of proportions with greater elegance. And this is also given by the clean lines of the flanks, the wide but non-contrasting wheel arches, and an upper area with a profile line that starts from the A-pillar and flows into a single solution of continuity - also chromatic - in the rear area.

It is the rear area that, on the other hand, is more pronounced, rougher, more impactful. And this is strongly due to the large spoiler that breaks the flow much further away than the rear window. Then there is also the unique fascia for the rear headlamps, 'resting' on top of an imposing boot.

The Jeep Wagoneer S will be electric only Jeep Wagoneer S, the charging socket

Jeep Wagoneer S, the interior

In terms of the interior, the new Wagoneer S will focus mainly on a technological approach considering the amount of screens and their size. Just think of the presence of a screen for front seat passengers to underline the change in approach.

There will, however, also be physical buttons on the central tunnel. The rotor, however, will have a well-defined role - very simply drive selection - and in addition, a toggle switch will allow you to choose between the various driving modes available - Sand, Snow, Eco, Auto, Sport.

Jeep Wagoneer S: technological on-board environment

The central display is 12.3 inches, and is integrated, same as the lower display for managing the climate control.

The Launch Edition will feature a full set of customisable LED lights with day/night settings, as well as active, direct ambient lighting with 64 selectable colours.

Jeep Wagoneer S: space for rear passengers

Jeep Wagoneer S, the mechanics

Clearly, however, it is the technical side of things that is at the heart of the matter. Yes, because, as already announced and reported for some time now, the Wagoneer S will be the brand's first battery electric vehicle in the US.

Absolute figures and consequently a technical data sheet have not been defined. What is certain is that the platform used is the STLA Large, it will have all-wheel drive as standard, and the 3-in-1 electric powertrain is independently designed by Stellantis. In fact, the electric drive modules (EDM) allows the integration of electric motor, power electronics and transmission.

Jeep Wagoneer S: driving modes

Again, this is well-known news, especially as the production of these EDMs in the Indiana Transmission plants is the result of a $155 million investment.

As mentioned, there will therefore be two motors that will act independently on the two axles and whose distribution of the drive torque longitudinally will be handled by the management system, depending also on the choice of driving mode. Declared power output is 600 PS, while torque is 836 Nm.

Official figures also state that the 0-62 mph will be covered in 3.4 seconds, while the range will be over 300 miles, according to the EPA homologation cycle, which is more accurate when compared to the European WLTP cycle.

Jeep Wagoneer S: just under 500 km range on EPA cycle, more accurate than WLTP

The battery pack will be 100 kWh at 400 volts. We do not know the chemistry of the batteries at the moment, but we are probably looking at NMCs, Nickel Manganese Cobalt.

Charging capacities have not been defined either, except that a charge from 5 to 80 per cent will take 28 minutes. This value lends itself to several variables, so it should be taken as a rough estimate.

In terms of safety, the Wagoneer S offers a combination of over 170 safety and protection devices as standard. In terms of technology, it should be noted that the Launch Edition includes Active Driving Assist, Intersection Collision Assist, Sleepy Driver Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition and the Surround View camera. In addition, the provision for autonomous driving is already active and will be activated via OTA update in the future.

Jeep Wagoneer S, prices and availability

Pricing for the Jeep Wagoneer S has not yet been declared. What we do know is that for the time being, this model will see the light of day in the United States and Canada in late 2024. Marketing in Europe and the rest of the world, on the other hand, will begin in 2025.