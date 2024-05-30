The German manufacturer took the covers off the facelifted version of its GT3 challenger at the Nurburgring on Wednesday night, just days before the circuit is due to host its annual 24-hour enduro on 1-2 June.

The M4 GT3 has received a midlife refresh just three years after the car was introduced in 2022 as a successor to the M6; manufacturers typically run a new GT3 vehicle for at least four years before bringing any updates.

BMW had employed former DTM squad RMG to help develop and test the evo package on the M4, with factory drivers Jens Klingmann, Bruno Spengler and Augusto Farfus all involved in putting the car through its paces.

Gallery: 2025 BMW M4 GT3 EVO and M4 GT4 EVO

20 Photos

The Bavarian marque stressed that the evo version of the M4 GT3 didn't bring in only performance improvements, having focused on other areas such as drivability, efficiency, and reliability as well.

The updates include smaller rear-view mirrors, larger air outlets on the front-wheel arches and an altered adjustment range on the rear wing to improve aero efficiency.

It has also introduced new anti-roll bars on front and rear axles, larger rear brake discs, and an easier to adjust differential to reduce tyre and brake wear. Headlights and the tail lamps have also been revamped as part of the new package.

To save weight, dark areas of the livery have been left unpainted and left as raw carbon fibre.

The retail price of the BMW M4 GT3 Evo has been set at €578,000 (approx. £492,000 at the current exchange rate).

Speaking about the updated M4, BMW motorsport boss Andreas Roos said: “The BMW M4 GT3 has achieved more than 70 victories and countless major successes since its introduction.

“I particularly remember the DTM titles in 2022, the victory at the 24h Spa-Francorchamps in 2023, and the title wins in the North American IMSA series.

“I am convinced that the EVO model of the BMW M4 GT3, as well as that of the BMW M4 GT4, will contribute to playing in the first league of GT racing in the coming years and celebrating many more great victories. I thank everyone involved in the development of the cars.”

BMW customer teams will continue to race with the original version of the M4 GT3 in the remainder of the 2024 season, with the new update only being made available to customers from 2025 onwards.

Manufacturers usually offer teams a chance to update their existing models for a fixed sum or buy a new car outright.

BMW is eyeing victory in this weekend’s Nurburgring 24 Hours at the Nordschleife after a Rowe Racing-entered M4 GT3 finished second to Frikadelli Racing Team’s new Ferrari 296 GT3 last year.