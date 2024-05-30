Renault has released UK pricing details for the new generation Master, which made its debut in November last year—continuing a legacy that has seen over 3 million units sold since its debut in 1980. The revamped Master is now available for pre-order in Britain, with diesel versions starting at £33,500 and the E-Tech electric models beginning at £42,500. Full pricing is available below.

The purely electric variant made its UK debut at the Commercial Vehicle Show in late April 2024. The event, which attracted significant attendance, also showcased the recently launched Renault Trafic E-Tech electric and the Kangoo E-Tech electric.

Gallery: Renault Master (2024)

29 Photos

Renault Master electric UK pricing:

MODEL BASIC PRICE VAT 20% TOTAL RETAIL PRICE TOTAL OTR CHARGES PiVG OTR PRICEEX PiVG OTR PRICE

INC PiVG





Advance E-Tech 100% electric MM35 Panel Van E-Tech Advance MY24 £42,500 £8,500 £51,000 £755 £5,000 £51,755 £46,755 MM40 Panel Van E-Tech Advance MY24 £45,500 £9,100 £54,600 £755 £5,000 £55,355 £50,355 LM35 Panel Van E-Tech Advance MY24 £43,250 £8,650 £51,900 £755 £5,000 £52,655 £47,655 LM40 Panel Van E-Tech Advance MY24 £46,250 £9,250 £55,500 £755 £5,000 £56,255 £51,255

However, Renault also continues to recognise the importance of diesel engines in the commercial vehicle market. The revamped Master will feature four newly developed dCi diesel units, producing 130, 150, and 170 PS. These engines are designed to be more fuel-efficient and are available with either a manual gearbox or a new nine-speed automatic transmission.

Renault Master diesel UK pricing:

MODEL BASIC PRICE VAT 20% TOTAL RETAIL PRICE FRF DELIVERY VED OTR PRICE Advance MM35 Blue dCI 130 Panel Advance MY24 £33,500 £6,700 £40,200 £55 £700 £335 £41,290 MM35 Blue dCI 150 Panel Advance MY24 £34,250 £6,850 £41,100 £55



£700



£335



£42,190 MM35 Blue dCI 150 Auto Panel Advance MY24 £36,250 £7,250 £43,500 £55



£700



£335



£44,590 LM35 Blue dCI 130 Panel Advance MY24 £34,250 £6,850 £41,100 £55



£700



£335



£42,190 LM35 Blue dCI 150 Panel Advance MY24 £35,000 £7,000 £42,000 £55



£700



£335



£43,090 LM35 Blue dCI 150 Auto Panel Advance MY24 £37,000 £7,400 £44,400 £55



£700



£335



£45,490 LH35 Blue dCI 130 Panel Advance MY24 £35,250 £7,050 £42,300 £55



£700



£335



£43,390 LH35 Blue dCI 150 Panel Advance MY24 £36,000 £7,200 £43,200 £55



£700



£335



£44,290 LH35 Blue dCI 150 Auto Panel Advance MY24 £38,000 £7,600 £45,600 £55



£700



£335



£46,690 MM35 Blue dCI 150 Panel Advance - Heavy Duty MY24 £34,250 £6,850 £41,100 £55





£700





£335





£42,190 LM35 Blue dCI 150 Panel Advance - Heavy Duty MY24 £35,000 £7,000 £42,000 £55





£700





£335





£43,090 LH35 Blue dCI 150 Panel Advance - Heavy Duty MY24 £36,000 £7,200 £43,200 £55





£700





£335





£44,290

The fully electric New Renault Master is equipped with a 141-PS motor and an 87-kWh battery, which provides a WLTP range of up to 285 miles. This electric variant boasts a record-high payload capacity of 1,625 kg, impressive range, and a towing capability of 2.5 tonnes. The energy consumption stands at a standardised 21 kWh/62 miles, thanks to an advanced battery heat management system. A 130-kW DC fast charger can add 142 miles of range in just 30 minutes, while a 22-kW AC home charger can top up the battery from 10 per cent to 100 per cent in under four hours.

One of the standout features of the new Master is the introduction of the OpenR Link system with Google built-in capabilities. Developed in collaboration with the tech giant, this system runs on Android Automotive OS 12 and includes Google Maps navigation, access to the Google Play app catalogue, and the voice-controlled Google Assistant. This marks the first time such a system is available in a light commercial vehicle.