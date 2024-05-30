Renault has released UK pricing details for the new generation Master, which made its debut in November last year—continuing a legacy that has seen over 3 million units sold since its debut in 1980. The revamped Master is now available for pre-order in Britain, with diesel versions starting at £33,500 and the E-Tech electric models beginning at £42,500. Full pricing is available below.

The purely electric variant made its UK debut at the Commercial Vehicle Show in late April 2024. The event, which attracted significant attendance, also showcased the recently launched Renault Trafic E-Tech electric and the Kangoo E-Tech electric. 

Gallery: Renault Master (2024)

Renault Master (2024)
29 Photos
Renault Master (2024) Renault Master (2024) Renault Master (2024) Renault Master (2024) Renault Master (2024) Renault Master (2024) Renault Master (2024)

Renault Master electric UK pricing:

MODEL

BASIC PRICE

VAT 20%

TOTAL RETAIL PRICE

TOTAL OTR CHARGES

PiVG

OTR PRICEEX PiVG

OTR PRICE
INC PiVG

Advance E-Tech 100% electric 

              

MM35 Panel Van E-Tech Advance MY24

£42,500

£8,500

£51,000

£755

£5,000

£51,755

£46,755

MM40 Panel Van E-Tech Advance MY24

£45,500

£9,100

£54,600

£755

£5,000

£55,355

£50,355

LM35 Panel Van E-Tech Advance MY24

£43,250

£8,650

£51,900

£755

£5,000

£52,655

£47,655

LM40 Panel Van E-Tech Advance MY24

£46,250

£9,250

£55,500

£755

£5,000

£56,255

£51,255

However, Renault also continues to recognise the importance of diesel engines in the commercial vehicle market. The revamped Master will feature four newly developed dCi diesel units, producing 130, 150, and 170 PS. These engines are designed to be more fuel-efficient and are available with either a manual gearbox or a new nine-speed automatic transmission.

Renault Master diesel UK pricing:

MODEL

BASIC PRICE

VAT 20%

TOTAL RETAIL PRICE

FRF

DELIVERY

VED

OTR PRICE

Advance

              

MM35 Blue dCI 130 Panel Advance MY24

£33,500

£6,700

£40,200

£55

£700

£335

£41,290

MM35 Blue dCI 150 Panel Advance MY24

£34,250

£6,850

£41,100

£55

£700

£335

£42,190

MM35 Blue dCI 150 Auto Panel Advance MY24

£36,250

£7,250

£43,500

£55

£700

£335

£44,590

LM35 Blue dCI 130 Panel Advance MY24

£34,250

£6,850

£41,100

£55

£700

£335

£42,190

LM35 Blue dCI 150 Panel Advance  MY24

£35,000

£7,000

£42,000

£55

£700

£335

£43,090

LM35 Blue dCI 150 Auto Panel Advance MY24

£37,000

£7,400

£44,400

£55

£700

£335

£45,490

LH35 Blue dCI 130 Panel Advance MY24

£35,250

£7,050

£42,300

£55

£700

£335

£43,390

LH35 Blue dCI 150 Panel Advance MY24

£36,000

£7,200

£43,200

£55

£700

£335

£44,290

LH35 Blue dCI 150 Auto Panel Advance MY24

£38,000

£7,600

£45,600

£55

£700

£335

£46,690

MM35 Blue dCI 150 Panel Advance - Heavy Duty MY24

£34,250

£6,850

£41,100

£55

£700

£335

£42,190

LM35 Blue dCI 150 Panel Advance - Heavy Duty MY24

£35,000

£7,000

£42,000

£55

£700

£335

£43,090

LH35 Blue dCI 150 Panel Advance - Heavy Duty MY24

£36,000

£7,200

£43,200

£55

£700

£335

£44,290

The fully electric New Renault Master is equipped with a 141-PS motor and an 87-kWh battery, which provides a WLTP range of up to 285 miles. This electric variant boasts a record-high payload capacity of 1,625 kg, impressive range, and a towing capability of 2.5 tonnes. The energy consumption stands at a standardised 21 kWh/62 miles, thanks to an advanced battery heat management system. A 130-kW DC fast charger can add 142 miles of range in just 30 minutes, while a 22-kW AC home charger can top up the battery from 10 per cent to 100 per cent in under four hours.

Renault 2024 UK pricing:

renault rafale uk pricing UK: Renault Rafale order books open, prices start at £38,195
renault trafic e tech uk pricing specs UK: Electric Renault Trafic goes on sale from £34,500 after van grant

One of the standout features of the new Master is the introduction of the OpenR Link system with Google built-in capabilities. Developed in collaboration with the tech giant, this system runs on Android Automotive OS 12 and includes Google Maps navigation, access to the Google Play app catalogue, and the voice-controlled Google Assistant. This marks the first time such a system is available in a light commercial vehicle.

Source: Renault