The likelihood of ever seeing a new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is probably very low. In keeping with the name, there will only be 33 examples of the "Trentatre". We have now had the opportunity to inspect one up close. The only thing we had to do without was a seat test, as pouring rain had turned the lawn on Lake Como into mud.

The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale won the coveted "Design Concept Award" at the prestigious "Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este", which has been honouring the most beautiful classic cars since 1929 and the most fascinating prototypes since 2022. Congratulations!

The new, custom-built car is based directly on the Tipo 33, an icon of the 1960s that is still considered one of the most beautiful cars of all time. In any case, Alfa Romeo is absolutely delighted with its modern successor: "The success of the magnificent new 33 Stradale is defined by its undisputed sculptural beauty, with the introduction of new design elements of the brand's new style language. The exterior in particular embodies "necessary beauty" and is characterised by a perfect balance between proportions, volumes and finishes."

Okay, the Italian colleagues must have let their "Cavalli" slip. but there's a kernel of truth to it when you're standing right in front of the 33 Stradale of 2024. Especially in Alfa red, the super sports car simply looks great. Even for those who are a good 40 years younger than me: three small children spontaneously tear themselves away from their mum and swarm around the 33 Stradale with a "Look!" and "Daddy has a car with a cloverleaf".

We took the liberty of explaining the meaning of the "Quadrifoglio Verde" on the butterfly doors to the little German fans. The green four-leaf clover has symbolised the brand's racing successes since Ugo Sivocci won the Targa Florio endurance race in Sicily in an Alfa in 1923. After all, you can always use luck.

The design of the characteristic Alfa Romeo radiator grille, the Scudetto, is striking in its minimalist, metallic design. It is framed by elliptical headlights. The flanks of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale feature dynamic and sleek lines with gullwing doors and two large side air intakes.

The engine is positioned in the centre of the chassis (more on this later), moving the cockpit forwards. The glazing of the gullwing doors and the large sunroof give the crew a view almost like that from the cockpit of an aeroplane. The rear with its sharp spoiler lip and round lights is a clear reference to the historic Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale.

The aerodynamics of the new 33 Stradale, with a drag coefficient of 0.375, are not so impressive on paper. However, the decisive factor is the fact that the car produces no lift even at high speeds, should one of the lucky owners ever venture to explore such realms.

The designers achieved this effect without active aerodynamic systems such as adjustable spoilers. The result is a purist line true to the motto of successful racing car design: bellezza necessaria - beauty arises from function (literally: "necessary beauty").

The interior is characterised by minimalist design and high-quality materials. The central instrument panel is a modern 3D interpretation of the telescopic shape of classic Alfa Romeo dashboards. The steering wheel is free of switches and buttons, further evidence of the focus on the essentials. Instead, all controls are arranged on the centre console and on the roof lining, reminiscent of aircraft.

For the interior, customers can choose between the classic TRIBUTO and the sporty ALFA CORSE. The dashboard and centre tunnel are finished in aluminium, carbon fibre, leather and Alcantara. The close-fitting sports seats are designed to provide a high level of lateral support and comfort.

The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is available with a choice of two completely different drive variants. The combustion version uses the V6 biturbo engine that has proven itself in other sports models of the brand such as the Giulia Quadrifoglio, whose output has been increased to 620 PS and which drives the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission with dual clutch (DCT). With the newly developed all-electric drive, the system output is 750 PS, which is transmitted to all four wheels.

The top speed for both versions is 207 mph. The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale needs less than three seconds to accelerate from a standstill to 62 mph. The vehicle on display at Lake Como is still from the pre-series: production of the 33 customer vehicles is expected to begin in June 2024. The vehicles will be manufactured by the Italian coachbuilder Touring Superleggera.

One of the only 33 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale cars built will go to the US American Glynn Bloomquist. The entrepreneur from Texas opted for Rosso Villa d'Este in combination with a white front section - a tribute to the Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 works racing cars from the 1960s.

Japanese entrepreneur Noriaki Uchino is another future Stradale owner. His great wish was to have his car painted in Blu Reale. Only one of the historic predecessors was delivered in this colour in 1967. Uchino also associates Blu Reale with the Italian sky, which he believes is a unique shade of blue in the world. He also chose headlight details and brake callipers in red and alloy wheels in glossy black. For the radiator grille, the Japanese designer opted for the classic version with the historic Alfa Romeo coat of arms.