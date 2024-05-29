A consortium of production companies helmed by Hollywood A-listers Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, among others, are working on an Isle of Man TT docuseries and feature film.

Tatum’s Free Association, Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, Jason Keller (who wrote Ford vs Ferrari), Entertainment 360, Box to Box Films and Mediawan will produce a docuseries called The Greatest Race On Earth about the TT.

Filming for the series has already begun at this year’s TT, which got underway with the first day of practice on Monday.

Box to Box Films has a varied history in producing sporting documentaries, most notably Netflix’s Drive to Survive, which has provided a key boost in interest in F1 over the last few years.

The consortium will also work on a screenplay for a major feature film and will market it later this year.

The TT’s organisers have been pushing in recent years to boost the profile of the event, which began in 2022 with the first fully live broadcast of the race via its TT+ platform – which saw a jump of 57,000 paying subscriptions to 65,000 in 2023.

The TT produced a bespoke docuseries last year that aired on ITV4 called No Room For Error, which was renewed for a second series being aired this week.

The event enjoyed a sizable boost in interest in 2011 with the release of the Closer to the Edge documentary film that had a cinema release and brought the TT to a new audience.

That had some Hollywood star power behind, as actor and 30 Seconds To Mars frontman Jared Leto provided the narration.

Tatum also made a surprise visit to the TT last year, while Pitt filmed at F1 rounds last year for an upcoming feature production for Apple TV.

Pitt also produced and voiced the MotoGP documentary film Hitting the Apex, which was released in 2015.

“We dare anyone to find more awe-inspiring people, or a more breathtakingly vibrant world than The Isle of Man TT,” said Free Association principles Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, and Peter Kiernan.

“We’ve always been drawn to characters who push the edge of what’s possible, and this race is their Shangri-La.

“We’re deeply honoured to be part of the creative dream team telling the story of this legendary event, and can’t wait to finally share this mythical sport we love with audiences all across the globe.”

Box to Box co-founder James Gay-Rees – who also produced Senna – added: “It’s a great privilege to be working with these partners on this extremely unique project.

“The Isle of Man TT is one of the most visceral, exhilarating and unusual races in the motorsport diary. We can’t wait to bring this incredible world to new audiences.”