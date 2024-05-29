The latest iteration of the Nissan Qashqai has commenced production at the company’s Nissan's Sunderland plant. The upgrades to the crossover necessitated a fresh £30 million investment in the Sunderland facility, contributing to Nissan’s total investment in the UK, which now stands at around £6 billion.

Nissan UK has announced that the new Qashqai will be priced starting from £30,135 in Britain. Customers will have the option of a mild hybrid petrol engine or Nissan's unique e-Power technology. The system is particularly notable for using a pure electric motor to drive the wheels, delivering instant torque and a linear response akin to an electric vehicle. This offers the driving experience of an EV without the need for charging.

The new Qashqai models also feature substantial upgrades in both interior and exterior design. Enhancements include a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen, improved interior materials, and advanced Google Automotive Services. Most models will also come equipped with an upgraded around view monitor system, enhanced exterior lighting, and new alloy wheel options.

New Nissan Qashqai UK pricing:

Acenta Premium N-Connecta N-Design Tekna Tekna+ New Pricing (from) £30,135 £32,305 £34,845 £34,845 £38,875

A new addition to the Qashqai line-up is the N-Design grade, starting at £34,845. This variant includes distinctive design enhancements and unique aesthetic features, such as body-coloured lower body panels and wheel arches, along with new 20-inch alloy wheels that add a commanding presence on the road.

Furthermore, the refreshed Qashqai is the first vehicle in Nissan’s European range to feature a suite of built-in Google services. This integration promises to provide easy interaction between the driver’s digital life and their vehicle, further enhancing the driving experience.

First introduced nearly 18 years ago, the Nissan Qashqai revolutionised the automotive industry by creating the crossover segment and making it popular. The first model rolled off the Sunderland production line in 2006, setting a precedent for a new category of vehicle that combined the features of a hatchback with those of an SUV. Since then, the Qashqai has become the fastest-selling car in UK automotive history, with more than four million units sold across over 100 countries.

