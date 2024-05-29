Orders for the refreshed Dacia Spring, the UK’s most affordable new electric car, will open next week, on Tuesday, 4 June, coinciding with its debut at a special launch event at the brand's new London West flagship retailer. Visitors will have the opportunity to not only view Dacia’s first production EV but also experience Dacia's newest and most advanced retail site. During the launch event on June 4, product presentations by a Dacia Product Expert will be held, providing detailed insights into the features and benefits of the Spring.

Priced from just £14,995, the facelifted Spring is set to revolutionise the UK’s electric vehicle market by making electric mobility accessible to a broader audience. The five-door supermini combines exceptional value with comprehensive standard specification and everyday practicality. It boasts a range of up to 137 miles on the WLTP mixed cycle and up to 186 miles on the WLTP urban cycle.

Under the bonnet, the electric hatch offers a choice between a 45 PS or a more potent 65 PS electric motor. Its lightweight design, making it the only fully electric car in Europe under one tonne, ensures decent city performance. The compact 26.8 kWh battery can be charged from 20 per cent to 100 per cent in less than 11 hours on a suitable domestic outlet or just four hours on a 7 kW wall box.

Version Benefit In Kind Basic Price VAT (20%) Total Retail Price VED Delivery Charge First Registration Fee Price (OTR) Expression Electric 45 2% £11,954.17 £2,390.83 £14,345.00 £0 £595 £55 £14,995 Expression Electric 65 2% £12,787.50 £2,557.50 £15,345.00 £0 £595 £55 £15,995 Extreme Electric 65 2% £13,620.83 £2,724.17 £16,345.00 £0 £595 £55 £16,995

In the lead-up to the official opening of orders, Dacia is offering additional value for early adopters. Customers who pre-order the small EV with a £99 deposit via Dacia’s website will receive a complimentary £250 towards accessories, public charging, or a home charger contribution through Mobilize Power Solutions.

“Combining the official opening of Spring orders with our flagship retailer on 4 June reaffirms Dacia’s commitment to the UK. It strongly underlines how we continually innovate and invest to give the country’s car buyers what they want and need. We invite everyone to join us and can’t wait to give visitors an exclusive first look at our game-changing EV,” Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, commented.