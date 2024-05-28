BMW treats its bestseller to another update. The current 3 Series was launched in 2019 with the code G20/G21, followed by the major facelift in 2022, known internally as the Life Cycle Impulse (LCI). Now there is another facelift, but one that concentrates more on the inner values. This time, the focus of the 3 Series facelift is less on the exterior design, as everything remains the same.

The main focus is on more electric range for the PHEV models, a new chassis set-up and digitalisation. The launch of the revised BMW 3 Series Saloon and the 3 Series Touring estate is scheduled for July 2024. With the help of the update, the popular combustion-powered model series should remain in the range for a few more years despite the all-electric "Neue Klasse" which will probably appear as a 3 Series saloon in 2026.

Classic lines don't need a facelift

On the exterior, the new design is quickly done and dusted. You don't even need a before/after picture to catch any details. The facts are as follows: there are no changes. Potential 3 Series customers can choose from two new exterior paint finishes.

"Arctic Race Blue metallic" and "Fire Red metallic" are available at the start of sales. New 19-inch light-alloy wheels are also available in conjunction with an M sports package - and that's it.

iDrive 8.5 and assistance systems as standard

The interior is a little more opulent. BMW promises a new sports leather steering wheel with shift paddles as standard. Details on air vents and ambient lighting have been integrated, as have new seat surfaces and interior trims.

Assistance systems such as Forward Collision Alert, Speed Assist and the parking sensors were already included in the 2022 facelift. A reversing camera, reversing assistant and the cloud-based navigation system are now also included as standard. A steering and lane guidance assistant, active cruise control with Stop & Go function and Park Assist Plus are available as options for inclined 3 Series buyers.

With the introduction of iDrive 8.5, the Group is further reducing the number of controls and buttons and focussing on voice commands and touch function via the display. New home screen with vertically arranged widgets on one level. Quick Access enables direct selection of functions without

switching to submenus. The menu bar at the bottom of the Control Display provides direct access to the climate control functions. BMW offers an optional Head-Up Display and Augmented View.

More electric range with plug-in hybrid

In terms of engines, the conventional combustion engines remain unchanged. Since the major facelift in 2022, the straight-six petrol engine and all diesel engines have been equipped with mild hybrid technology. Their 48-volt starter generator generates an additional 11 PS. Manual gearboxes have also been discontinued since then.

In the 3 Series of the 2024 model update, the plug-in hybrid models are characterised by further optimised efficiency and a significantly increased electric range. The range now focuses on the BMW 330e Saloon and BMW 330e Touring models, which are available with both classic rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. Their drive technology consists of a four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor integrated into the 8-speed Steptronic transmission, which together generate a system output of 292 PS.

The high-voltage battery from the fifth generation of BMW eDrive technology is new. With unchanged installation space, the usable energy content has now almost doubled to 19.5 kWh. This results in significantly increased electric ranges of up to 63 miles according to the WLTP.

The electrified 3 Series are also the first plug-in hybrid models from BMW with a new charging unit for three-phase alternating current charging with an increased output of up to 11 kW. The high-voltage battery can thus be charged from zero to 100 per cent in 2:15 hours.

In future, all BMW 3 Series models will have a stiffer connection between the rear shock absorbers and the body. It optimises precision and poise as well as the acoustic profile during road-induced power peaks. There is also a reduced steering force level in Comfort driving mode.

Prices

Last but not least, we come to the base prices for the UK: £39,045 for the 3 Series Saloon and £40,845 for the 3 Series Touring estate.