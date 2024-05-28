Buying a new camper van from a reputable specialist is not a bargain, but quality is more than guaranteed and if you go for the more affordable options, they can be compatible with your savings.

One example is Hymer and its Free 540, the most affordable model in its catalogue, which you can buy for €68,316 (approx. £58,000) with two places to sleep in a double bed. If you have a family, the investment will exceed €70,000 (£60,000) because an extra single bed costs €400 (£340) and a lift-up roof costs €4,055 (£3,450).

This camper van conversion is built into a 5.4 metre long Fiat Ducato powered by a 120 PS 2.2-litre Multijet diesel engine with a six-speed manual gearbox. For those looking for more performance, 140 and 180 PS variants are available.

As far as the camper is concerned, the kitchen and bathroom come complete, so apart from the odd detail you might want to include, such as a shower screen (€120), there is no extra charge.

A shower hose is available for the occupants to take outside and wash up on hot days. It also comes in handy when it's time to wash off sand if you've just come from the beach.

Of course, the front seats swivel 180 degrees to create a practical and comfortable four-seater dinette. Both the furnishings and the materials used have been developed to offer high quality and therefore outstanding durability.

In our case, we would complement the Hymer Free 540 with a diesel-powered stationary heater from €1,475 (£1,255) and an exterior awning from €1,005 (£855). This would allow us to travel all year round and provide us with a shaded outdoor area.

The Hymer configurator, which is very well segmented, allows you to see the wide range of extra features that can be added to this motorhome, which is typical of premium brands in the world of cars.

As I mentioned at the beginning, this model can be yours for just over €68,000. However, browse the Hymer website and check out what other motorhomes it offers, as there are many and based on other vehicles, such as the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

Source: Hymer