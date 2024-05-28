Officine Fioravanti presents two new projects. The atelier based in Coldrerio, Switzerland, which created the Testarossa Restomod some time ago, is preparing two new knockout creations based on the Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione and the Ferrari 512 BB.

And that's not all. The new Evoluzioni Tecniche department aims to customise any car supplied by the customer, to create a unique and completely bespoke creation.

Total update for the 8C

The Swiss designers have already started work on an exclusive version of the 8C Competizione, originally built in a limited series of 500 in 2007 and defined by Jeremy Clarkson (the historical face of Top Gear and The Grand Tour) as "the most beautiful car ever built".

Officine Fioravanti Alfa Romeo 8C

For the time being, Officine Fioravanti has released some preliminary information without going into too much detail. For example, the atelier has announced that it will revise the manual gearbox and management electronics of the Alfa Romeo, as well as fitting a new set-up with electronically controlled adjustable Ohlins suspension and a carboceramic braking system.

The Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione tuned by Officine Fioravanti

There will also be carbon fibre monocoque seats with FIA homologation and developed in collaboration with LMT - Laboratori Meccanica Torino, and the weight of the car will be "significantly reduced", as well as a complete engine upgrade.

The 'new' 512 BB

The 512 BB project is completely different and more focused on preserving many of the features that distinguished the original 1970s car.

Officine Fioravanti Ferrari BB512

In fact, Officine Fioravanti claims to want to make this Ferrari more "reliable", updating the electrical system with more efficient contemporary technical solutions "suitable for making the car usable even on a daily basis and for long journeys".

Officine Fioravanti's modifications to the Ferrari 512 BB

The car's contours and interior will not be altered, while the technical modifications will be easily reversible. More details will follow in the coming months.