With the Audi Avant RS2 and Audi S6 plus, Audi established the idea of the sports estate in the 1990s. However, the first RS model from quattro GmbH (now Audi Sport GmbH) was the RS 4 Avant of the B5 generation from 1999. Compared to the Audi S4, it started with a wider body and a 2.7-litre biturbo six-cylinder engine, which was developed in collaboration with Cosworth and produced a lavish 380 PS at the time.

The sportiest version of the first RS 4 generation was launched in 2001 with the RS 4 Sport. It offered, for example, additional lowering, bucket seats, a sports exhaust and a suede steering wheel. Based on the memorable design of this vehicle, Audi came up with the idea of the RS 4 Avant Edition 25 Years, which in turn represents the sportiest version of the current B9 model series.

Gallery: Audi RS 4 Avant Edition 25 Years (2024)

56 Photos

More power

Further developments to the engine, chassis and tyres ensure impressive performance. The V6 biturbo in the new RS 4 Avant Edition 25 Years produces 470 PS and delivers a maximum torque of 600 Newton metres. This corresponds to an increase of 20 PS compared to the RS 4 Avant.

The special RS of the model series sprints from 0 to 62 mph in 3.7 seconds, an improvement of 0.4 seconds compared to the regular RS 4 Avant. The top speed tops out at 186 mph, with the RS ceramic brake system providing negative acceleration as standard. According to Audi, the RS Sports Exhaust System Plus with tailpipes in matt black produces an intense sound.

Improvements to the chassis

The Audi RS 4 Avant Edition 25 Years is equipped as standard with the RS Sports Suspension Pro, a manually adjustable coilover suspension that offers the best possible spread between comfort and performance. It lowers the anniversary model by a further 10 millimetres compared to the RS 4 Avant. In addition, the ride height level can be manually lowered by a further 10 millimetres, which corresponds to a total reduction of 20 millimetres compared to the standard model.

Audi RS 4 Avant Edition 25 Years (2024)

The Quattro sports differential is also on board. Depending on the driving mode, it provides more rear accentuation. The revised software in the transmission control unit leads to reduced shift times and ensures a noticeably greater spread between the individual driving modes.

Exclusively for the sports model, the negative camber on the front axle has been increased to two degrees and stiffer wishbone bushings have been installed there. This leads to increased grip, better handling and therefore higher cornering speeds for the vehicle. According to Audi, a rigidly connected subframe on the rear axle ensures more precise feedback from the chassis and higher overall performance. The improved Torsen differential also contributes to this.

Tyres with their own app

In order to optimally transfer the power to the road, the RS 4 Avant Edition 25 Years is fitted as standard with Pirelli P Zero Corsa high-performance tyres developed for the road and the racetrack. They are mounted on gloss-milled 20-inch light-alloy wheels in matt palladium. The forged wheels familiar from the RS 4 Avant with Competition package are weight-optimised and have been visually enhanced by intensive milling. They also have a modified offset from 22 to 18 to emphasise their sportiness.

Audi RS 4 Avant Edition 25 Years (2024)

Customers can also obtain a set from their Audi partner, consisting of a second set of wheels with sensor-equipped Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS semi-slick tyres and the Pirelli Track Adrenaline System. The tyres are specially developed for the racetrack and are delivered on exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels in matt black.

The exclusive system features sophisticated sensors in the tyres that provide drivers with real-time information on tyre pressure and temperature, as well as a powerful control unit and a special mobile phone app that supports Apple Car Play and Android Auto. With Pirelli Track Adrenaline, customers receive real-time information and recommendations for optimal tyre management on the racetrack.

Long live Imola yellow!

Another highlight is that customers receive a pair of gloves for use on the racetrack with the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS semi-slick tyres and the Pirelli Track Adrenaline system. The gloves from Alpinestars have been specially designed for the anniversary edition and also feature yellow accents.

In memory of the colour scheme of the RS 4 Sport, today's edition model also comes in Imola yellow. The exterior colours Nardo Grey and Mythos Black are also available.

Audi RS 4 Avant Edition 25 Years (2024)

A variety of exclusive design features make the edition model something special. For example, the trim strips on the side windows are finished in gloss black. In keeping with this, the clasp in the rear lights is black for the first time in the edition. The Audi rings and lettering are also finished in gloss black and the Matrix LED headlights are fitted with RS-specific darkened bezels. The roof rails have been omitted to create an even flatter, sportier silhouette.

Darkened sun protection glazing for the rear door side windows is standard. A special highlight: "RS 4 Edition 25 Years" lettering is embossed in the windows between the C and D pillars. The matt carbon fibre look package was created exclusively for this edition. Here, the front blades, the side flaps, the inserts of the sill extensions as well as the diffuser clasp and the exterior mirror housings are finished in matt carbon fibre.

Alcantara in the interior

The interior with yellow decorative stitching is also reminiscent of the black and yellow leather and Alcantara combination from the 2001 RS 4 Sport. For the first time, the floor mats feature an RS 4 logo and the traditional red Audi Sport diamond and the black RS lettering are now also yellow in the edition model.

Audi RS 4 Avant Edition 25 Years (2024)

The steering wheel rim, the leather-covered armrest in the doors and the centre console and gearshift boot finished in Alcantara jet black are also trimmed with stitching in this colour. The RS bucket seats with honeycomb stitching and a carbon fibre backrest feature a deep black leather and Dinamica combination with contrasting yellow stitching. The "RS 4" lettering directly below the headrest is in the same colour. The logos on the door sill trims and the RS projection of the door sill LEDs are white.

A matt finish in the centre console with consecutive numbering refers to the limited edition of 250 units. In the RS 4 Avant Edition 25 Years, customers can select a white-backlit rev counter and speed display via the MMI - in reference to the Audi Avant RS2 from 1994, in which the dials of the analogue instruments were white for the first time. With its traffic light symbols, Launch Control signals the ideal moment for the start.

Audi RS 4 Avant Edition 25 Years (2024)

To emphasise the heritage concept, customers have the exclusive option of ordering a flattened suede steering wheel with 12 o'clock marking from Audi Exclusive via their Audi dealer. This is finished with yellow decorative stitching and the upper part of the gear lever is in black suede. The price is €2,270 (approx. £1,930). We recommend driving the suede steering wheel with gloves.

RS 5 with 20 PS more

The RS 5 also gets more power - after all, the production of the souped-up engine has to be worthwhile. The V6 biturbo in the new Audi RS 5 Sportback Performance Edition also delivers 470 PS and a maximum torque of 600 Newton metres. This corresponds to an increase of 20 PS compared to the RS 5 Sportback. The RS 5 Sportback Performance Edition accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 3.7 seconds, which corresponds to an improvement of 0.2 seconds compared to the RS 5 Sportback. The top speed ends at 186 mph.

The Audi RS 5 Sportback Performance Edition also comes with the RS Sports Suspension Pro including Dynamic Steering and an improved torsional differential as standard.

The RS 4 Avant Edition 25 Years is produced in co-operation with Audi Exclusive and rolls off the production line in Ingolstadt together with the A4, S4 and RS 4. However, it is significantly more expensive than its normal brothers as both special models can be ordered from June 2024.

Out of the 250 units planned for production, only 50 examples of the RS 4 Avant Edition 25 Years are confirmed for the UK and prices are as follows:

Nardo Grey, solid - £115,880 (OTR)

Mythos Black, metallic - £116,555 (OTR)

Imola Yellow, Audi Exclusive - £119,180 (OTR)

The Audi RS 5 Sportback Performance Edition is also confirmed for the UK but only 10 examples will arrive. No pricing has been announced at this time, however, as a reference, the price in Germany is €128,420 which is approximately £109,300 at the current exchange rate.