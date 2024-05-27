The Best of Show title of the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2024, awarded by the event's jury, goes to a spectacular 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 bodied by Figoni belonging to the Belgian HM Collection.

On the other hand, the public attendees present at Villa Erba awarded the title of Coppa d'Oro Villa d'Este to a much more recent, modern, but equally fascinating 1995 McLaren F1 brought to the competition by Brit, Tony Vassilopoulos.

Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Figoni 1932 - Best of Show

BMW Group Trophy - Best of Show by the Jury

The car that received the most votes from the judges at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2024 was an Alfa Romeo 8C 2300, one of ten Figoni-bodied road spiders to be precise.

Alfa Romeo 8C 2300

The naturalised French coachbuilder from Piacenza built this incredible two-seater in 1932 on a short-wheelbase chassis equipped with a 2.3-litre 8-cylinder engine with at least 142 PS and an estimated value today that could exceed €3 million (approx. £2.55 milion).

McLaren F1 1995 - Coppa d'Oro Villa d'Este

Coppa d'Oro Villa d'Este - 'Best of Show by Public Referendum'.

The public referendum saw a 1995 McLaren F1 win the Coppa d'Oro Villa d'Este, the British marque's first hypercar, which at 239 mph still remains the fastest naturally aspirated road car in history.

McLaren F1

The victorious example has the distinction of having been ordered in a double shade of grey by Motokatzu Sayama, owner of the Ueno Clinic that sponsored the winning car in the 1995 Le Mans 24 Hours. The value of this coupé with its 6-litre V12 engine and 627 PS could approach €20 million (£17 million).

Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2024, all other winners

Concorso d'Eleganza Design Award For Concept Cars & Prototypes by Public Referendum

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, 2022

Stellantis Europe S.p.A.

CLASS A - The Dawn of the Performance Age

Class Winner

Bentley 4 ½ Litre Blower

Bentley 4 ½ Litre Blower, Two Seater Drophead Coupe, Gurney Nutting, 1930

The Lee Collection, United States

Honourable Mention

Bentley 3 Litre

Bentley 3 Litre, Open Tourer, Van den Plas, 1927

Michael Dacre, United Kingdom

CLASS B - Shaped by the Wind: The Evolution of Aerodynamics

Class Winner

Cadillac V16

Cadillac V16, Coupe, Fleetwood, 1934

Donald Ghareeb, United States

Honourable Mention

Delahaye 135 M

Delahaye 135 M, Cabriolet, Faget & Varnet, 1948

Teresa & David Disiere, United States

CLASS C - "The Best Car in the World" for 120 Years: Rolls-Royce Celebrates an Historic Birthday

Class Winner

Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Phantom II Continental

Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Phantom II Continental, Fixed Head Coupe, Freestone & Webb, 1933

Lord Bamford, United Kingdom

Honourable Mention

Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost

Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, Torpedo Grand Luxe, Van den Plas, 1914

Terence George Bramall, United Kingdom

CLASS D - "Faster!": The Arms Race on the Road

Class Winner

Ferrari 335 S

Ferrari 335 S, Spider, Scaglietti, 1957

Brian Ross, United States

Honourable Mention

Ferrari 250 GT SWB

Ferrari 250 GT SWB, Berlinetta, Scaglietti, 1960

Bernard Lezaire, Netherlands

CLASS E - The Best of Italian Grace and Pace: Maserati at 110

Class Winner

Maserati A6G/54

Maserati A6G/54, Berlinetta, Zagato, 1956

Roberto Quiroz, Mexico

Honourable Mention

Maserati 3500 Spider Vignale Prototype

Maserati 3500 Spider Vignale Prototype, Spider, Vignale, 1959

Phil White, United States

CLASS F - Gentleman Drivers: Style for the Fortunate Few

Class Winner

Ferrari 275 GTS

Ferrari 275 GTS, Spider, Pininfarina, 1966

Christopher Stahl, Germany

Honourable Mention

Mercedes-Benz 300 SC

Mercedes-Benz 300 SC, Coupé, Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen, 1955

Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani, Qatar

CLASS G - Time Capsules: Cars that the Outside World forgot

Class Winner

Alfa Romeo 8C 2300

Alfa Romeo 8C 2300, Spider, Figoni, 1932

Private Collection, Belgium

Honourable Mention

Bugatti Type 35C

Bugatti Type 35C, Grand Prix, Bugatti, 1928

Auriga Collection, Germany

CLASS H - The Need for Speed: Supercar Stars of the Video Generation

Class Winner

McLaren F1

McLaren F1, Coupé, McLaren, 1995

Tony Vassilopoulos, United Kingdom

Honourable Mention

Porsche 959

Porsche 959 Komfort, Coupé, Porsche, 1988, Todd Blue, United States

BMW Group Ragazzi Trophy - By Young People's Referendum

Winner

Lamborghini Diablo GT

Lamborghini Diablo GT, Coupé, Bertone, 1999

Jose Cobian, Mexico

Presidents' Trophy - By President of Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este /

Chairman of Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance / Chairman of Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance

Winner

Ferrari 335 S

Ferrari 335 S, Spider, Scaglietti, 1957

Brian Ross, United States

BMW Group Classic Trophy - For the most sensitive restoration by the Jury

Winner

Bentley 3 Litre

Bentley 3 Litre, Open Tourer, Van den Plas, 1927

Michael Dacre, United Kingdom

Rolls-Royce Trophy - For the most elegant Rolls-Royce by the Jury

Winner

Rolls-Royce, Silver Ghost

Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, Torpedo Grand Luxe, Van den Plas, 1914

Terence George Bramall, United Kingdom

Vranken-Pommery Trophy - For the best iconic car by the Jury

Winner

Bugatti Type 35C

Bugatti Type 35C, Grand Prix, Bugatti, 1928

Auriga Collection, Germany

ASI Trophy - For the best preserved post-war car

Winner

Fiat Dino Aerodinamica

Fiat Dino Aerodinamica, Berlinetta, Pininfarina, 1967

Lee Hower, United States

Auto & Design Trophy - For the most exciting design by the Jury

Winner

Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato

Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato, Coupé, Touring Superleggera, 1960

Andreas Halvorsen, United States

Trofeo il Canto del Motore - For the best engine sound by the Jury

Winner

Lamborghini Countach LP400

Lamborghini Countach LP400, Coupé, Bertone, 1976

Christine Schams, United Kingdom

Trofeo Automobile Club Como - For the car driven from farthest away

Winner

Ruf CTR "Yellowbird"

Ruf CTR "Yellowbird", Coupé, Porsche, 1987, Alois Ruf, Germany

Poltrona Frau Trophy - For the car with the best preserved interior by the Jury

Winner

Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport

Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport - Prototype, Cabriolet, Graber, 1953

Kaspar Fleischmann, Switzerland.