The Best of Show title of the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2024, awarded by the event's jury, goes to a spectacular 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 bodied by Figoni belonging to the Belgian HM Collection.
On the other hand, the public attendees present at Villa Erba awarded the title of Coppa d'Oro Villa d'Este to a much more recent, modern, but equally fascinating 1995 McLaren F1 brought to the competition by Brit, Tony Vassilopoulos.
Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Figoni 1932 - Best of Show
BMW Group Trophy - Best of Show by the Jury
The car that received the most votes from the judges at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2024 was an Alfa Romeo 8C 2300, one of ten Figoni-bodied road spiders to be precise.
Alfa Romeo 8C 2300
The naturalised French coachbuilder from Piacenza built this incredible two-seater in 1932 on a short-wheelbase chassis equipped with a 2.3-litre 8-cylinder engine with at least 142 PS and an estimated value today that could exceed €3 million (approx. £2.55 milion).
McLaren F1 1995 - Coppa d'Oro Villa d'Este
Coppa d'Oro Villa d'Este - 'Best of Show by Public Referendum'.
The public referendum saw a 1995 McLaren F1 win the Coppa d'Oro Villa d'Este, the British marque's first hypercar, which at 239 mph still remains the fastest naturally aspirated road car in history.
McLaren F1
The victorious example has the distinction of having been ordered in a double shade of grey by Motokatzu Sayama, owner of the Ueno Clinic that sponsored the winning car in the 1995 Le Mans 24 Hours. The value of this coupé with its 6-litre V12 engine and 627 PS could approach €20 million (£17 million).
Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2024, all other winners
Concorso d'Eleganza Design Award For Concept Cars & Prototypes by Public Referendum
Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale
Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, 2022
Stellantis Europe S.p.A.
CLASS A - The Dawn of the Performance Age
Class Winner
Bentley 4 ½ Litre Blower
Bentley 4 ½ Litre Blower, Two Seater Drophead Coupe, Gurney Nutting, 1930
The Lee Collection, United States
Honourable Mention
Bentley 3 Litre
Bentley 3 Litre, Open Tourer, Van den Plas, 1927
Michael Dacre, United Kingdom
CLASS B - Shaped by the Wind: The Evolution of Aerodynamics
Class Winner
Cadillac V16
Cadillac V16, Coupe, Fleetwood, 1934
Donald Ghareeb, United States
Honourable Mention
Delahaye 135 M
Delahaye 135 M, Cabriolet, Faget & Varnet, 1948
Teresa & David Disiere, United States
CLASS C - "The Best Car in the World" for 120 Years: Rolls-Royce Celebrates an Historic Birthday
Class Winner
Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Phantom II Continental
Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Phantom II Continental, Fixed Head Coupe, Freestone & Webb, 1933
Lord Bamford, United Kingdom
Honourable Mention
Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost
Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, Torpedo Grand Luxe, Van den Plas, 1914
Terence George Bramall, United Kingdom
CLASS D - "Faster!": The Arms Race on the Road
Class Winner
Ferrari 335 S
Ferrari 335 S, Spider, Scaglietti, 1957
Brian Ross, United States
Honourable Mention
Ferrari 250 GT SWB
Ferrari 250 GT SWB, Berlinetta, Scaglietti, 1960
Bernard Lezaire, Netherlands
CLASS E - The Best of Italian Grace and Pace: Maserati at 110
Class Winner
Maserati A6G/54
Maserati A6G/54, Berlinetta, Zagato, 1956
Roberto Quiroz, Mexico
Honourable Mention
Maserati 3500 Spider Vignale Prototype
Maserati 3500 Spider Vignale Prototype, Spider, Vignale, 1959
Phil White, United States
CLASS F - Gentleman Drivers: Style for the Fortunate Few
Class Winner
Ferrari 275 GTS
Ferrari 275 GTS, Spider, Pininfarina, 1966
Christopher Stahl, Germany
Honourable Mention
Mercedes-Benz 300 SC
Mercedes-Benz 300 SC, Coupé, Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen, 1955
Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani, Qatar
CLASS G - Time Capsules: Cars that the Outside World forgot
Class Winner
Alfa Romeo 8C 2300
Alfa Romeo 8C 2300, Spider, Figoni, 1932
Private Collection, Belgium
Honourable Mention
Bugatti Type 35C
Bugatti Type 35C, Grand Prix, Bugatti, 1928
Auriga Collection, Germany
CLASS H - The Need for Speed: Supercar Stars of the Video Generation
Class Winner
McLaren F1
McLaren F1, Coupé, McLaren, 1995
Tony Vassilopoulos, United Kingdom
Honourable Mention
Porsche 959
Porsche 959 Komfort, Coupé, Porsche, 1988, Todd Blue, United States
BMW Group Ragazzi Trophy - By Young People's Referendum
Winner
Lamborghini Diablo GT
Lamborghini Diablo GT, Coupé, Bertone, 1999
Jose Cobian, Mexico
Presidents' Trophy - By President of Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este /
Chairman of Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance / Chairman of Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance
Winner
Ferrari 335 S
Ferrari 335 S, Spider, Scaglietti, 1957
Brian Ross, United States
BMW Group Classic Trophy - For the most sensitive restoration by the Jury
Winner
Bentley 3 Litre
Bentley 3 Litre, Open Tourer, Van den Plas, 1927
Michael Dacre, United Kingdom
Rolls-Royce Trophy - For the most elegant Rolls-Royce by the Jury
Winner
Rolls-Royce, Silver Ghost
Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, Torpedo Grand Luxe, Van den Plas, 1914
Terence George Bramall, United Kingdom
Vranken-Pommery Trophy - For the best iconic car by the Jury
Winner
Bugatti Type 35C
Bugatti Type 35C, Grand Prix, Bugatti, 1928
Auriga Collection, Germany
ASI Trophy - For the best preserved post-war car
Winner
Fiat Dino Aerodinamica
Fiat Dino Aerodinamica, Berlinetta, Pininfarina, 1967
Lee Hower, United States
Auto & Design Trophy - For the most exciting design by the Jury
Winner
Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato
Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato, Coupé, Touring Superleggera, 1960
Andreas Halvorsen, United States
Trofeo il Canto del Motore - For the best engine sound by the Jury
Winner
Lamborghini Countach LP400
Lamborghini Countach LP400, Coupé, Bertone, 1976
Christine Schams, United Kingdom
Trofeo Automobile Club Como - For the car driven from farthest away
Winner
Ruf CTR "Yellowbird"
Ruf CTR "Yellowbird", Coupé, Porsche, 1987, Alois Ruf, Germany
Poltrona Frau Trophy - For the car with the best preserved interior by the Jury
Winner
Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport
Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport - Prototype, Cabriolet, Graber, 1953
Kaspar Fleischmann, Switzerland.