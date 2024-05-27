A few months ago, the MG4 became one the sibject of one of our articles. The reason? We obtained official information detailing its range in WLTP urban cycle.

The biggest shock came in the 245 PS version; although its performance is more like a GTI (0-62 mph in 6.5 seconds), it is notable for its range: 323 miles in combined cycle... and no less than 440 miles homologated in city use.

Gallery: MG4 2024

6 Photos

But the MG4 cannot rely on its good range and great price-performance ratio. The Chinese electric compact has to contend with the latest developments in the segment; the CUPRA Born has unveiled the spectacular 325 PS VZ version.

In addition, the Volkswagen ID.3 has been strengthened by its restyling and new power and equipment. In addition, the Renault Megane E-TECH Electric has slight aesthetic changes, technological improvements and increased range.

In the face of the offensive of its rivals, the new MG4 is making a move thanks to its Model Year. Motor1.com Spain has access to the official international market data, so you don't have to wait a minute longer.

Externally, there are hardly any significant changes. However, if we look closely, we can see that the 18-inch alloy wheels are extended to other trims in the range (outside the XPOWER sports version).

If we go into the cabin, we can appreciate the modifications much better. You notice something different, don't you? Yes, the new MG4 gets a 12-inch touchscreen, replacing the previous 10.25-inch touchscreen.

Although we are talking about a Model Year and not a restyling, the news doesn't end here. According to the first details from the international market, the entry-level versions replace their battery; from 51 kWh to 49 kWh (263 miles range under the NEDC cycle).

With this update in mind, we look forward to bringing you more details in the near future for Europe. In the meantime, the previous version is available at an attractive price: from 30,690.