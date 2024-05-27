Global Conversions has announced the successful conversion of the first Hummer EV to a right-hand drive configuration. This pioneering endeavour follows the company’s earlier successful attempt at converting the world’s first right-hand drive Hummer EV SUV.

The company, with over 78 years of collective experience in the conversion industry, completed the Hummer EV truck conversion in a remarkable 27 days. This rapid project was made possible by the same staff who had previously worked on the RHD Hummer EV SUV. In the next step, the firm aims to meet regulatory requirements and expand vehicle choices for customers in regions such as Australia, South Africa, India, and many more.

“When we cannot purchase from the manufacturer directly, we perform intensive research and testing to make sure our products meet manufacturers' standards - this includes using the same materials and similar ‘blue-print’ drawings,” Ajith Rodrigo, general manager with over 40 years in the conversion business, commented.

The RHD version of the electric truck has an interior that fully matches the factory equipment, including a centre-mounted 13.4-inch infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and a massive centre console featuring the gear shifter. The company says it has used materials and textures that perfectly match the OEM quality of the vehicle

The company’s portfolio currently consists of iconic vehicles such as the Ford Bronco, Shelby F150 Super Snake, GMC Denali Yukon, Cadillac Escalade, and many more. Global Conversions currently has a few other projects under development.

“We are incredibly proud to offer the RHD vehicle in over 77 RHD countries,” said Suresh Edirisinghe, chairman of Global Conversions. “We have several upcoming projects and developments in the pipeline that align with the success of this conversion, showcasing ongoing innovation and leadership in the industry.”

General Motors started deliveries of the Hummer EV in 2021. Sold under the GMC brand, it is currently one of the heaviest commercially available passenger vehicles weighing roughly 4,500 kilograms. It is being criticised for its size and weight, which poses safety and efficiency concerns, according to industry specialists.