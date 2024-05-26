The Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este cannot fail to pay homage to Marcello Gandini. The legacy of the designer who died at the age of 85 last March lives on in his creations, with the Grand Hotel Villa d'Este hosting some of Gandini's most important concepts and models.

Among them is the Citroën GS Camargue from the ASI Bertone Collection, on display in the Villa Erba Park on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May.

The Camargue project

The Citroën Camargue was presented for the first time on the Bertone stand at the Geneva Motor Show in 1972 and was a great success with the public and the press.

Based on the compact and innovative Citroën GS of 1970, Bertone's coupé, designed by Marcello Gandini with the help of Marc Deschamps, retained the proportions of the saloon, with distinctive front and rear overhangs. In particular, the front one was much more pronounced to give it greater dynamism.

Citroën GS Camargue concept (1972)

Lower and wider than the GS, the Camargue has a wedge-shaped line typical of the 'Gandini style', contrasting with a truncated tail and a wide, panoramic roof with amber-coloured windows that match the metallic champagne colour of the bodywork. Unfortunately, the Camargue never went into production due to the economic crisis that hit Citroën at the time, followed by the merger with Peugeot in 1974.

The Concours

The 2024 edition of the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este also takes place at two locations in Cernobbio, on the shores of Lake Como. On Saturday 25 May, the grounds of the Hotel Villa d'Este will host the exhibition of all the competing cars, the jury's inspection, the voting, the catwalk for the various models and the awarding of the Coppa d'Oro and special prizes.

At the same time, the 'Amici & Automobili' meeting is held at Villa Erba, with an exhibition of historic cars from clubs and enthusiasts.

On Sunday 26 May, the event moves entirely to Villa Erba. Here, all the Concorso cars are displayed in the park until the final parade, during which the Design Award, class prizes and honourable mentions are awarded.