When it comes to taking to the track, Ferrari is afraid of no one. Not even when the race is electric, the sales market is competitive and the adversaries speak Chinese. This is stressed by Benedetto Vigna, CEO of the Cavallino, who was interviewed by BloombergTV about the signs of a trade war between the European Union and China.

We are talking about the possibility that Brussels will impose additional customs duties on imports of Chinese electric cars, as punishment to Beijing for giving subsidies considered anti-competitive to the four-wheel industry. A move that will depend on the results of the ongoing investigation and could trigger a counter-offensive by the Dragon, which has now landed in Europe at more competitive prices than its local competitors.

China I do not fear you

"For me it is a call to action", Vigna declares instead. "We hear talk of war", he continues, "but I think more of a good competition". The possible response from the East would in any case have less impact on Maranello than on various luxury brands.

Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari

Ferrari would be less exposed, however, because it would retain a lower export share. "China is not for us what it is for other brands", explains the CEO. "The market there is not yet mature".

Better than expected

Speaking instead of the Cavallino's electric supercar, the CEO reiterates the goals of presenting the first full electric by 2025 and bringing vehicles on tap to 60 per cent of sales in the following year, after the arrival of the plug-in hybrid Stradale.

Awaiting the official unveiling, Vigna gives updates on the project, "It is going as planned, but with some processes we are even ahead of schedule". This is thanks to "a big step forward" made in the second half of last year, which leads on the "right path" towards a "unique" car. And soon the factory in Maranello for engines, inverters and batteries will also be ready. Appointment therefore for 2025.