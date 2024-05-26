Tesla has published an interesting report on the safety of its electric cars, based on data collected during the first quarter of 2024. The report highlights the importance of using Full Self-Driving when travelling.

According to the American company, its driver assistance system drastically reduces the probability of having an accident. It's a claim that Elon Musk is constantly repeating, but one that the American authorities, led by NHTSA, have often called into question. Sometimes, it has to be said, because of the excessive nonchalance with which drivers relied on the system.

SDF is "8 times safer

Returning to the study, Tesla claims that in the first quarter of 2024, based on data from its electric cars and processed by its computers, there was one accident for every 7.63 million miles driven with active driver assistance.

For drivers not using driver assistance, on the other hand, there was one accident for every 955,000 miles driven. That's almost eight times less.

The company would like to point out that "the comparison was also made using the most recent data from NHTSA and the FHWA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Federal Highway Administration), according to which, on average, a car accident occurs every 670,000 miles or so in the United States.

Miles per accident with active driver assistance: 7.63 million

Miles per accident with driver assistance deactivated: 955,000

Average mileage per accident in the United States: 670,000

A positive trend

Tesla has also published a graph showing the history of accidents with and without FSD (or Autopilot). Although there are noticeable fluctuations from 2018 to the present day, the trend shows that over time, the miles driven per accident are increasing, which shows that the company is making progress.

Tesla said it was very proud of its results. Not least because it took into account accidents that occurred with active driver assistance, even those in which it had been deactivated less than five seconds before the impact.

Tesla also explained that the accident is also taken into account in cases where no driver assistance system can intervene to prevent the event. This is the case, for example, when you are hit from behind while parked at a red light.