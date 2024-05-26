Since the 403, the Peugeot brand's mid-range models have become legendary. This is also due to their popularity as around 1.7 million units of the 406 alone speak for themselves. This makes it all the more difficult for the successor to build on this success. In April 2004, a good 20 years ago, sales of the 407 began.

Design controversy

However, its appearance is a source of controversy. Some consider the design to be too bulky, even referring to it as a "tank". The design of the car is very curved, which brings the design of the 407 more in line with that of the smaller Peugeot 307. Its "face" has angry-looking eyes and a large mouth. These changes from the rather conservative look of the previous models have both fans and critics.

At the start, the 407, which weighs at least 1,475 kilograms, is available with a 1.8-litre petrol engine with 116 PS output, followed by the 2.0-litre with 136 PS and the 2.2-litre with an initial 158 PS. There is even a six-cylinder: the 3.0-litre V6 with 211 PS. The modern HDi diesel engines between 109 and 163 PS are also popular. There is also a V6 here. It delivers 204 PS from a displacement of 2.7-litre. From 2009, it will be replaced by a 3.0-litre with 240 PS.

France instead of Italy

From December 2005, the coupé becomes probably the most beautiful 407. Unlike the predecessor model series, it is not produced at Pininfarina in Turin, but together with the saloon at Peugeot in Rennes. The 4.82 metre long 407 Coupé is characterised by both its stylish design and its practicality. With powerful engines and high-quality equipment, the 407 Coupé continues the long tradition of luxurious and sporty "Grand Tourisme" two-door models from the lion brand.

Propulsion is provided by a six-cylinder diesel engine with bi-turbo charging, which has a combined output of 240 PS with a 6-speed automatic gearbox and consumes just 7.2 litres/100 km (39.2 mpg-UK). Alternatively, a four-cylinder diesel is also available with 163 PS and an average fuel consumption of 5.4 litres (52.3 mpg-UK).

Peugeot 407 Coupé

The elegant four-seater also holds an exceptional position in terms of equipment. Whether dual-zone automatic air conditioning, leather seats, bi-xenon headlights with adaptive cornering lights, parking sensors or JBL sound system - everything comes as standard.

The large Station Wagon, SW for short, which is no longer called Break - as is usual at PSA - and has a sportier look than the notchback, is particularly popular. It can be ordered with a particularly large glass roof, which makes the interior appear brighter.

Two facelifts

In June 2006, the Peugeot 407 received its first facelift. Externally, this can only be recognised by the renewed radiator grille with chrome-plated crossbars and a new wheel design. The highest "Platinum" trim level receives bumpers and side mouldings painted in body colour.

The major facelift of the model series will take place in September 2008 and will primarily include new rear lights with white indicators on the saloon and rear lights with a honeycomb design on the estate.

Peugeot 407 (2004-2011)

The saloon is also given a modified rear bumper with the number plate moved further down. The estate also gets a slightly modified rear apron. From now on, the reversing sensors are no longer surface-mounted, but integrated flush into the rear bumper. All equipment lines feature bumpers and side strips painted in body colour. The equipment is complemented by an optimised automatic air conditioning system, new telematics systems and a front parking aid.

Mixed figures

Peugeot ceases production of the saloon and estate in December 2010. They are succeeded by the Peugeot 508 I in January 2011. The 407 Coupé will continue to roll off the production line until December 2011, but will not have a successor model. The 407's track record is mixed: 896,400 units are produced in just over six years. In other words, only just under half of what its predecessor achieved.

The Peugeot 407 achieved cinematic fame four years after its premiere in the French cinema hit "Bienvenue chez les Ch’tis". It also appears in two parts of the Taxi series.