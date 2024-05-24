Skoda is about to present its second electric model after the Enyaq. The compact SUV called Elroq will be based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB modular platform like the Enyaq, and will be a notch shorter at around 4.50 metres. The official presentation will take place this autumn, but the brand is showing us a teaser of the front end in advance.

The Elroq's styling language is known as 'Modern Solid', the same as that of the smaller Skoda Epiq SUV, which will be based on the new MEB Entry platform, the same as the production version of the Volkswagen ID.2 and its Cupra Raval counterpart. The Epiq will be unveiled in 2025, followed by the 7-seater SUV in 2026.

New front end and Tech-Deck Face

Looking at the first image of the Elroq, we notice the two-part design of the headlights. The slimmer upper section extends harmoniously to the sides. The Skoda lettering is clearly visible on the bonnet and the traditional grille is reinterpreted by the innovative Tech-Deck Face, with Matrix LED headlights. The appearance is therefore flat and wider, while solidity and robustness are conveyed by the large wheels.

"The ongoing development of key visual elements is a challenging and exciting task," said Oliver Stefani, Head of Skoda Auto Design,"which is why my team and I are delighted to be previewing Skoda's first model. There is no doubt that our all-new Elroq will give the brand new impetus and will be a real eye-catcher".

Next steps for Skoda

This year we will see the Elroq, next year the Skoda Epiq and in 2026 the 7-seater SUV. The latter will be positioned at the top of the Skoda range and will be closely linked to the Vision 7S presented at the international preview in Prague.