One of the most interesting Chinese SUVs to arrive in Europe in the coming months is the Jaecoo J7. Measuring 4.5 metres long, it will be offered with a 186 PS 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive, while a 347 PS plug-in hybrid version will be available at a later date.

What makes it particularly attractive is above all its price, with a base price of around €40,000 (approx. £34,000). But the interior is also one of the J7's strong points. So let's take a look inside the Jaecoo.

Jaecoo J7, the dashboard

The impact of the J7's interior is striking, with the two screens immediately attracting attention. In front of the driver is a small, fully digital instrument cluster that displays key driving information, while in the centre is the 14.8-inch vertical screen of the infotainment system.

Jaecoo J7, the 14-inch infotainment system

Equipped with the Qualcomm 8155 processor, it offers simple, fluid graphics. In fact, this screen encompasses all the car's main functions, since there are no physical controls on the dashboard. So it's from the screen that you manage driving modes, connectivity settings (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless as standard), LED lighting colour, the 360° camera system and climate control.

Under the infotainment, there is space for a wireless charging station with a maximum output of 50W, with ventilation to prevent the smartphone from overheating.

Jaecoo J7, quality and materials

Perceived quality is high on board the Jaecoo thanks to the soft-touch materials and the continuous alternation of leather and steel-look mouldings that manage to create a modern, polished ambience.

Jaecoo J7, the dashboard

There are also double-glazed windows at the front to make the cabin quieter and increase comfort on long journeys. Still on the subject of comfort, the front seats are electrically adjustable and heated (as are the rear seats, a rare option on SUVs in this segment).

Jaecoo J7, space

The J7 makes full use of its C-segment dimensions (on a par with competitors such as the Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass), offering plenty of space for rear passengers. Even tall people are comfortable, with good legroom and headroom.

Jaecoo J7, inside

The situation is a little different for the boot, which has a minimum capacity of around 420 litres, just below the average for the category. By folding the rear row in a 60:40 configuration, this increases to around 1,330 litres. The load compartment is regular, while the double floor is occupied by an original-size spare wheel.