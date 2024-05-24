For the first time in 76 years, Lotus is taking part in the prestigious Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este and FuoriConcorso, two events taking place on Italy's famous Lake Como. This is an important milestone for the British company, which is celebrating not only the history of its cars, but also its electric future by exhibiting the Type 72 and 66, as well as the Evija supercar.

At the Villa d'Este with the Type 66

The car that Lotus has chosen to exhibit at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2024 is the Type 66, the 'project' car conceived 50 years ago but recently brought to light, produced in just 10 examples, thanks to the collaboration between Clive Chapman, Managing Director of Classic Team Lotus and son of founder Colin Chapman, and the company's design team.

The modern-powered racing car is expected to take part in the car show, driven by Clive Chapman himself, in honour of his father, who commissioned Team Lotus designer Geoff Ferris to conceive the ambitious project with the aim of evaluating how the brand's design principles could be applied to the racing car category.

Lotus Type 66

Speaking at the unveiling of the Type 66, Simon Lane, Executive Director of Lotus Advanced Performance, said:

"We are honoured to bring the Type 66 to the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, an event of great tradition and global importance. This will be our first participation in 76 years and to make it even more special, we will have the pleasure of seeing Clive Chapman drive it during the parade".

At FuoriConcorso with the Type 72 and Evija

Lotus' participation at FuoriConcorso, on the other hand, includes two cars that are emblematic of the brand's past and future. These are the Type 72 single-seater and the Evija electric supercar.

The former is one of the most successful Formula 1 single-seaters of the 1970s, as well as the most important and successful racing car ever designed by the company, which in 1972 won the drivers' and constructors' championships with Emerson Fittipaldi, thanks in particular to the legendary victory at Monza.

Lotus Evija

The Lotus Evija, on the other hand, is Lotus' first 100% electric supercar, with a powertrain capable of delivering up to 2,039 PS and 1,704 Nm of torque, and capable of accelerating from 0 to 62 mph in less than 3 seconds, from 0 to 186 mph in less than 10 seconds and reaching a top speed of 224 mph.