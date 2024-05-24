In France, they have numerous couture workshops and renowned fashion houses. But abroad in the UK, there are also some very important companies, and those more familiar with the world of glamour may already know Holland & Sherry. Since 1836, the company has been supplying tailors, haute couture designers and international luxury brands with some of the finest fabrics in the world. Stephen George Holland and Frederick Sherry started the business as wool merchants in London and in 1982 the company moved to Savile Row.

This famous street has hosted the Concours on Savile Row, a free and open event where you can admire over 40 world-class cars, from pre-war vehicles to the latest electric hypercars (the street is closed to traffic for the occasion). Among the beauties on display is an exclusive pedal car, the Austin J40 Continuation, built especially for the event using Holland & Sherry fabrics.

Not a classic

Although first impressions may be familiar, the Austin Pedal Cars J40 Continuation is a brand new model that presents a modern take on the classic J40 pedal car. With a hand-cast aluminium body and lightweight pedal system, the J40 Continuation should be fun to drive.

Austin J40 Continuation

The interior is bespoke and upholstered in the finest Holland & Sherry fabrics to match the car's turquoise paintwork. There are also unique accessories, including a fine leather bag and tool holder. Although this exclusive J40 Continuation has been designed and built for use as a children's pedal car, there is no doubt that it could be purchased as a collector's item (price on request).

Technical specifications