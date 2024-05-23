In Europe, the car market grew by 12% in April compared with the same month in 2023. In EFTA and the UK (EU 27 + EFTA + UK), 1,080,913 units were registered, with hybrid cars increasing more than other fuels (318,854 units, +29.1%). This growth is partly explained by the fact that there were two extra sales days compared with the same month last year, when Easter fell in April. The Volkswagen Group remains in the lead, with a share of 27.8%, while Ford recorded the biggest drop among the groups (-12.8%), with a share of 3.3%.

In the European Union, the market grew by 13.7%, with a total of 913,995 new registrations, thanks to strong increases in all the main markets: Spain (+23.1%), Germany (+19.8%), France (+10.9%) and Italy (+7.7%).

In the first four months of the year, registrations in the European Union rose by 6.6% to almost 3.7 million units, with Germany and Spain each recording an increase of 7.8%, followed by France (+7%). In Italy, on the other hand, the situation is stagnating, and the new incentives for 2024 cars are still not forthcoming.

Market share by engine

Looking again at the figures for the enlarged Europe (EU 27 + EFTA + United Kingdom), electric cars (144,656) increased by 14.4%, plug-in hybrids (74,766) by 5.5% and hybrids (318,854) by 29.1%.

Petrol cars (387,288) rose by 4.6%, while diesel cars remained stable (124,943), down by 0.8%.

Who won and who lost

Registrations by brand in Europe in March 2024 (EU27+EFTA+UK) show that Volvo (+59%, 33,767 units) recorded the highest percentage growth, with a market share of 3.1% for the month. It is followed by Honda (+49.6%), which nevertheless remains at the bottom of the European rankings in terms of units (5,887) and market share (0.5%).

Ford, on the other hand, recorded the biggest drop in April 2024 (-12.8%), with its share falling to 3.3%.