Some eight months after the exterior design was revealed, the British company Callum is showing the first views of the interior of Skye, the model that this cutting-edge design and engineering company has decided to produce and market under its own brand, and which it has presented in the form of a running prototype in London at the Concours on Savile Row recently.

Skye is a sort of cross between a crossover and a mountain bike. It's a high-performance, all-terrain, multi-activity electric model with a 42 kWh battery and a claimed range of around 168 miles, with a fast-charging option that allows you to "fill up" in just 10 minutes.

Light even inside

Callum Skye has announced compact dimensions and reduced weight: it is 4.05 m long, 1.9 m wide and weighs no more than 1,200 kg, a balanced combination that we can now say has been achieved thanks to the interior design. The preview images show us an 'improvised' 2+2 configuration, with comfortable sports seats up front and a rather basic bench seat for the rear passengers, who can't be too tall.

Callum Skye, inside

The images are still partially shaded, but they reveal an essential structure in lightweight materials that supports the dashboard by integrating a few controls placed vertically in the cabin, a very likely digital panel and a sports steering wheel. There's also a touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The price

Simple, sporty and light doesn't mean cheap, especially when it comes to an exclusive vehicle in its own way as prices start at around £80,000, with a £500 deposit for pre-ordering, but the range will be more varied, peaking at £110,000 at the top end. We'll know more in the second half of the year.