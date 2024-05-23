BYD, the company that is in a constant race for domination in the EV segment with Tesla, has unveiled the BD11 electric double-decker bus at an event in London. The debut took place at the London Bus Museum, a venue symbolic for hosting the first electric bus with a BYD K9E chassis dedicated to London's public transport network.

The vehicle is set to commence operations later this year and replace the so-called Boris Bus (Wrightbus's New Routemaster backed by Boris Johnson when he was London's mayor). Specifically tailored for the bustling streets of London, the BYD BD11 will soon be operational in the capital, with plans for a provincial model to follow.

The BD11 is the latest addition to BYD's fleet, featuring the Blade Battery package, which offers an impressive battery capacity of up to 532 kWh (usable capacity is 457 kWh). The bus supports dual-gun charging and pantograph fast charging up to 500 kW, enabling a full recharge from 0 to 100 per cent in just two hours. The Blade Battery, introduced in 2020, is integrated into the chassis, optimising weight, enhancing driving range, and ensuring high stability and manoeuvrability, while also maximising interior space for passengers.

Equipped with an integrated thermal management system, the BYD BD11 optimises energy utilisation, prioritising both driver and passenger comfort and safety. The bus features active suspension control and a comprehensive suite of enhanced safety features.

In the United Kingdom, over 1,800 BYD electric buses are already in operation, covering a total mileage of more than 80 million miles and contributing to a significant reduction of an estimated 137 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. BYD develops and produces its own powertrain systems, batteries, semiconductors, and motors. About 34 per cent of the components used in the new BD11 are sourced from the European Union.

“BYD is committed to technological innovation and spearheading the global transition towards eco-conscious public transportation,” Frank Thorpe, Managing Director at BYD UK Commercial Vehicles, commented. “The BYD BD11 will play a pivotal role in contributing to the reduction of air pollution in London and, soon after, the UK’s wider carbon neutrality goals. We are proud to launch our own all-new electric double-decker bus with highly innovative, world-leading technology for safe and reliable electric mobility, providing operators with modern eco-friendly eBus options that meet their specifications, thus providing more people the choice to use clean, non-polluting bus services in the future.”