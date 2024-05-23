The UK is grappling with a severe pothole crisis, with over one million potholes currently plaguing the nation's roads, according to a recent report by the RAC. An alarming six potholes per mile are found on council-controlled roads in England and Wales. This infrastructure challenge has prompted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to pledge £8.3 billion over the next decade towards repairs. However, this commitment still falls short by £5.7 billion, with the Local Government Association estimating a total of £14 billion needed to clear the existing backlog.

Car insurance specialists Keith Michaels have highlighted the dire state of UK roads, identifying the three worst-affected counties and the significant financial burden on taxpayers. Data from an RAC Freedom of Information (FOI) request underscores the magnitude of the issue. All 185 county and district councils in England were contacted, and responses from 81 councils provided a glimpse into the widespread problem.

In the 2021/22 financial year alone, 556,658 potholes were reported in England. The RAC suggests that the actual number could be two to three times higher if all councils had responded and if data from Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland were included. Additionally, 1.4 million potholes were filled in England and Wales between 2022 and 2023, indicating that the repairs are insufficient given the poor condition of the roads.

The top three counties most affected by potholes, according to the FOI request, are Derbyshire, with 90,596 potholes, Lancashire with 67,439, and Northumberland with 51,703. The repair process varies significantly across the country, with Stoke-on-Trent identified as the slowest to fix potholes, taking an average of 657 days. Westminster and Norfolk follow, with average repair times of 556 days and 482 days, respectively.

Motorists encountering potholes are advised to report them to the appropriate authority, which varies depending on the road type. Highways England handles motorways and A roads, while local councils are responsible for minor roads.