Generous in size and practicality, the Mazda CX-80 and the Skoda Kodiaq are two of the most interesting SUVs for those who often travel with the whole family or with a full load. Different in philosophy and powertrains, they are both recent additions to the range, the CX-80 'extending' (in every sense of the word) on the CX-60, while the Kodiaq is now in its second generation. We take a closer look here.

The exterior

Compared to the CX-60, the CX-80 is 25 cm longer and 24 mm taller (overall length increases to 4.99 m, while height is 1.71 m) in order to offer even more space on board. In reality, the lines don't change much, with Mazda retaining a sophisticated, elegant design dominated by the large grille with chrome trim.

The differences with the CX-60 are most apparent from the side, where the 25 cm increase in wheelbase is evident, especially with the wider windows. The alloy wheels go up to 20 inches, while the rear has a muscular look, given by the generous bumpers and large horizontally-developed lights that 'hug' the tailgate.

Mazda CX-80 New Skoda Kodiaq

With a length of 4.75 metres, the new Kodiaq is more than 6 cm longer than the outgoing model. The aesthetic proportions are essentially the same, although the reference to the shape of the electric Enyaq is now more obvious. The grille with its vertical slats is reminiscent of the front area of its zero-emission 'brother', while the LED matrix headlights have been developed on two levels.

Thanks also to the new shapes, the aerodynamic coefficient Cx has been reduced to 0.28. The alloy wheels (from 17 to 20 inches in diameter) are also new, while at the rear we find elaborate light clusters that meet in the centre under the 'Skoda' lettering.

In Sportline trim, the look changes slightly, with gloss black trim giving the Bohemian SUV a more 'aggressive' appearance.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Mazda CX-80 4.99 metres 1.89 metres 1.71 metres 3.12 metres Skoda Kodiaq 4.75 metres 1.84 metres 1.66 metres 2.79 metres

The interior

Mazda places great emphasis on the quality of the upholstery, with leather, fabric and wood trim recreating the ambience of a Japanese-style luxury living room. The constant contrast of colours and materials contributes to the ambience of the interior, which is also packed with technology. The CX-80 is equipped with a digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch horizontal infotainment system.

The latter is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as Amazon Alexa. There's also a 360° camera system and a host of features to make it easier to hook up a trailer.

The boot is very spacious, with a minimum of 437 litres behind the third row (687 litres with five seats in place) and a maximum of 1,987 litres.

Mazda CX-80, interior New Skoda Kodiaq, inside

The Kodiaq has a minimalist dashboard dominated by two screens, the 10-inch instrument cluster and the 13-inch infotainment screen. The design is modern and streamlined, with upholstery in different materials such as leather and elaborately finished plastics. Virtually everything is controlled from the infotainment system, with the exception of the air conditioning, which is controlled by buttons and dials placed under the central air vent.

These dials have more than one function, controlling seat heating and ventilation, for example.

Space is really important in the Skoda, which is also available with seven seats. The boot has a minimum capacity of 340 litres behind the third row and reaches a maximum of 2,105 litres (845 litres if only five seats are used). And there's plenty of storage space to make the Kodiaq even more practical.

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Luggage compartment Mazda CX-80 10.25-inch 12-inch 437/687/1,987 litres Skoda Kodiaq 10-inch 13-inch 340/845/2 105 litres

Engines

The CX-80 is available in a 4-cylinder 2.5-litre petrol version plug-in hybrid and a 6-cylinder 3.3-litre mild hybrid diesel version. In the first case, the powertrain delivers a total output of 327 PS and 500 Nm, for a sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 6.8 seconds. The 17.8 kWh battery provides a range of around 30 miles without emissions.

The diesel variant develops 249 PS and 550 Nm, accelerating from 0 to 62 mph in 8.4 seconds. Both engines are combined with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Mazda CX-80 New Skoda Kodiaq

As for the Kodiaq, the Czech SUV is equipped with a 1.5-litre TSI mild hybrid petrol engine with 150 PS and 250 Nm and a 2.0-litre TDI with 150 PS and 360 Nm and 193 PS and 400 Nm (all with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission), the latter coupled with all-wheel drive. A rechargeable petrol hybrid version with a total output of 204 PS will also be offered at a later date.

Model Engine Mazda CX-80 2.5 plug-in hybrid petrol 327 PS 3.3 mild hybrid diesel 250 PS Skoda Kodiaq 1.5 mild hybrid petrol 150 PS 2.0 turbodiesel 150 PS 2.0 turbodiesel 193 PS

Prices

Although prices have yet to be announced in the UK, in Europe the Mazda can be ordered in five trim levels (Exclusive Line, Homura, Homura Plus, Takumi and Takumi Plus) at prices ranging from €63,100 (for the Exclusive Line plug-in hybrid) to €74,100 (for the Takumi Plus mild diesel hybrid). If you choose the Exclusive Line, you get emergency braking, lane keeping, a 12.3-inch central screen, roof rails and tri-zone air conditioning as standard.

The Kodiaq's range extends from £36,645 for the SE trim level with a 150 PS engine to £46,225 for the 7-seater SE L trim level with a 193 PS 2.0-litre TDI engine.