After being presented as a concept at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, without announcing anything about its technical specifications, the Jeep Avenger 4xe makes its debut, the all-wheel drive version of the small SUV with seven grille slits.

The acronym already says a lot about the powertrain. It's the same 136 PS mild hybrid as the Alfa Romeo Junior (formerly Milano), made up of a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and two electric motors. But it's not just the bonnet that's new. The Jeep Avenger 4xe also benefits from exterior and interior styling updates, as well as mechanical improvements.

Jeep Avenger 4xe, exterior

Already faithful to the brand's DNA in its front-wheel-drive version, the Jeep Avenger 4x4 fully embraces the off-road spirit, with redesigned elements and new details. This starts with front and rear bumpers made from scratch-resistant material, a stronger lower grille, wing/fender guards and fog lamps in a raised position to improve road lighting. There are also new roof rails and a rear tow bar, essential for off-road enthusiasts.

Standard equipment includes MS tyres, while options include the even more specific 3PMSF All Terrain tyres, which provide extra grip on the most difficult terrain.

Finally, the angles are improved compared to the front-wheel drive version. The Jeep hybrid with four-wheel drive now has a 22° approach angle, a 21° bump angle and a 35° departure angle, with a ground clearance of 210 mm (+10 mm) and a clearance of 400 mm.

Jeep Avenger 4xe, interior

The general design of the interior of the Jeep Avenger 4xe remains unchanged, but there are some new features in the materials used to cover the seats, which are washable and more resistant than those used for the rest of the range.

On the other hand, there are no notable changes to the digital instrumentation, the 10.25-inch central screen, the good organisation of the space, etc.

Jeep Avenger 4xe, engines

Let's move on to the most interesting part: the powertrain of the Jeep Avenger 4xe. As we said, it's the same light hybrid system as the one presented with the Alfa Romeo Junior, in which the 136 PS 3-cylinder 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine is combined with two 21 kW electric motors on each axle. A 6-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox completes the package. No mention is made of the battery but, given its kinship with the Biscione SUV, it should have a gross capacity of 900 Wh, enabling it to travel in 100% electric mode for a handful of kilometres. The official figures announce a top speed of 120 mph and a 0 to 62 mph time of 9.5 seconds.

The all-wheel drive system on the Jeep Avenger 4xe has different operating modes thanks to the Select Terrain function: Auto, Snow, Sand Mud and Sport, in order to obtain the full potential of the powertrain and exploit the e-boost on the rear wheels.

In Auto mode, the system activates the 1.2-litres and the two electric motors up to 18 mph to ensure maximum traction with a 50:50 torque split. Between 18 and 55 mph, on the other hand, the rear motor is only activated on demand and remains connected to the rear wheels so as to react quickly if necessary. Above 55 mph, the Jeep Avenger 4xe behaves like a classic mild hybrid, a front-wheel-drive SUV with the rear engine disconnected.

The Avenger's new all-wheel drive system is accompanied by another important innovation: Multilink rear suspension.

Jeep Avenger 4xe, price

Orders for the Jeep Avenger 4xe will open by the end of 2024, and pricing has yet to be determined. Looking at the current price list, we're expecting a starting price higher than the £23,859 of the front-wheel-drive Avenger, powered by the 100 PS 1.2 turbo petrol, but still below £27,000 for the base version.

In terms of equipment, we know that the new Upland and Overland models will make their appearance, probably with functional and specific off-road styling.