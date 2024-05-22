What did my Motor1 colleague Adrian Padeanu say when he first saw it? "They're going to sell a ridiculous amount of these." Loosely translated: They're going to make a ridiculous amount of money from them. This refers to the new Renault 5 E-Tech Electric, the retro electric car that has already taken many hearts by storm. The first prices are now known.

There is one fly in the ointment right at the start. The basic version for around €25,000 (approx. £21,500 at the current exchange rate) will not be available until 2025, but it is no different for the even cheaper Citroën e-C3, where the €20,000 base version will also not be available until 2025.

The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric will be available in five trim levels from 2025: Five, Evolution, Techno, Iconic Five and as a special Roland Garros model. Techno and Iconic Five will be the first versions available to order. Both have the 52 kWh battery with a range of up to 255 miles according to WLTP. Orders will be extended to all versions from 2025.

Although no pricing has been released yet for the UK market, the Renault with 52-kWh battery (Comfort Range) will be available to order in Germany from 31 May 2024 in the Techno and Iconic Five trim levels from €279/month or €32,900. The leasing is kilometre based for private customers: Techno 150 Comfort Range, 48 months, 40,000 km, €5,100 special payment.

Two range options

The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric comes with two battery options. The Comfort Range battery, with which the first vehicles available to order in the Techno and Iconic Five trim levels are equipped, has a capacity of 52 kWh for a range of up to 255 miles according to the WLTP. The scope of equipment also includes:

The new 150 PS electric motor developed by Renault subsidiary Ampere, which accelerates the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric from 0 to 62 mph in less than eight seconds. The new 11 kW AC charger offers a so-called V2L function to charge another electric device on the vehicle, for example an electric grill or an electric scooter.

Renault 5 E-Tech Electric (2024)

The 5 charges with a maximum of 100 kW at fast charging stations. According to Renault, the battery can be charged from 15 to 80 per cent of its capacity in 30 minutes. The Urban Range battery has a capacity of 40 kWh for a range of up to 186 miles. The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric in this variant will be launched from 2025 at an entry-level price of €24,900.

Priority for R5 R-Pass holders

R5 R-Pass holders will be the first to be able to order the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric Techno and Iconic Five Comfort Range. They will be contacted by the Renault dealer of their choice when they purchase their R5 R-Pass and will then have ten days (up to and including 30 May) to configure and order their Renault 5 E-Tech Electric.

They will then be among the first customers to take delivery of a Renault 5 E-Tech Electric. The official order launch will follow on 31 May, also for the Techno and Iconic Five versions with 52 kWh battery.

Unique personalised accessories

Customers can choose from five colours at the launch of the vehicle: Pop Yellow!, Pop Green! (our cover picture), Night Blue, Pearl White and Black Pearl Black. They can also access a comprehensive range of accessories for their Renault 5 E-Tech Electric.

These include the personalisation options for the roof and front doors in two versions, each with two colours:

"numbeR5" in red or black

"unlimited 5" in gold and silver

The interior offers 19 litres of storage space that can be configured and personalised with 3D-printed accessories. No joke: the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric is also available with a special woven wicker basket for fresh baguettes from the bakery. This means no more flour marks or crumbs on the upholstery. Thank you, Renault! The customisable handle of the E-Pop gear lever also adds a touch of sophistication.

Renault 5 E-Tech Electric (2024): The baguette holder for the centre console

Range of equipment at market launch

The two versions available to order at market launch, the Techno and Iconic Five, come with a wide range of equipment features as standard: Heat pump, 11 kW AC charger, fast charger for up to 100 kW direct current, automatic climate control, 18-inch "Techno" or "Chrono" wheels.

There is also a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and two horizontal displays: a 10-inch digital driver display and a 10.1-inch central monitor for the OpenR Link multimedia system with integrated Google. This also includes a route planner specially designed for electric vehicles.