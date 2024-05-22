Software République, Renault's division for "intelligent, safe and sustainable mobility", is presenting the "U1st Vision" (Your First Vision) concept. This innovative technological vehicle aims to demonstrate the vision of services "closer to the citizen" by offering easy access to a range of different adapted and secure local services.

The "U1st" consists of two parts: an autonomous multiservice module delivered on an electric platform for light commercial vehicles (FlexEVan) and innovative technologies from the 7 members of Software République.

A number of services such as healthcare, self-service for civilians, bicycle repair and electronic appliance recycling could be offered to citizens via these autonomous modular units, as requested by local authorities. As part of this U1st Vision project, the software also includes a comprehensive service planning, monitoring and management tool for public players and private service providers.

22 companies took part in this project:

- The 7 Software République member companies (Dassault Systèmes, Eviden, Atos Group, JCDecaux, Orange, Renault Group, STMicroelectronics and Thales)

- 3 health-oriented partner companies (EssilorLuxottica, Praesens and Withings)

- 12 other contributors (ANCT, Emsense, Flexis, Kanopymed, Loxamed, Mon Espace Santé, NorbertHealth, OneVisage, Orosound, Sonup, TIB, Usense)



At VivaTech, Software République will be presenting its Health Pop-Up module, containing 21 medical parameters and 12 innovations, including an artificial intelligence avatar. The "Health Pop-Up" offers a solution to "medical stations" by providing citizens, wherever they may be, with an integrated mobile prevention, diagnosis and disease monitoring service.

Health and quality are the watchwords

The aim is to redefine healthcare, taking advantage of our increasingly connected world and the new possibilities that allow continuous measurement of health data via intelligent devices, while guaranteeing patient confidentiality. The module is controlled by a medical assistant and enables teleconsultations with healthcare professionals.

Behind this concept lies the shared objective of offering citizen-centred preventive healthcare and services. The concept is secure and enables seamless interaction between devices and services. It ensures that healthcare can be delivered anytime, anywhere without compromising service quality or data protection.

At the heart of U1st's vision is a commitment to putting the individual at the centre and meeting the needs of citizens. It is also a plus for public players and private service providers who can offer several types of local services that may not be available in their area.