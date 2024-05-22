Art cars have a long tradition at BMW. For almost 50 years, the Munich-based manufacturer has called on renowned artists to decorate its racing cars for selected flagship events. This year, internationally renowned New York artist Julie Mehretu was able to transform the #20 BMW M Hybrid V8, which will be taking the start of the Le Mans 24 Hours (FRA) on 15 and 16 June, into a "performance painting" based on one of her works of art.

Inspired by her monumental painting 'Everywhen', she has transposed the two-dimensional pictorial motif into a three-dimensional representation designed to capture dynamism and movement. The abstract visual form of the Art Car is created by superimposing digitally altered photographs with dot patterns, neon veils and distinctive black markings. This elaborately designed Art Car is not only intended to be a work of art, but also a symbol of the fusion of technology, design and motor sport.

"BMW Art Cars are an essential part of our global cultural commitment. For almost 50 years, we have been working with artists who are as fascinated by mobility and design as they are by technology and motor sport. Julie Mehretu's art on a racing car is an extraordinarily strong contribution to our BMW Art Cars series.

Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board, BMW AG

Following its presentation in Paris, this exceptional car will be exhibited at Lake Como alongside BMW Art Cars by Alexander Calder (1975), Frank Stella (1976), Roy Lichtenstein (1977), Andy Warhol (1979), Jenny Holzer (1999) and Jeff Koons (2010).

The BMW M factory drivers, Sheldon van der Linde (RSA), Robin Frijns (NED) and René Rast (GER), will be heading straight to the Le Mans 24 Hours, where the 20th BMW Art Car will start at 4pm on 15 June on the Circuit de la Sarthe, where they will be attempting to win the prestigious Le Mans race.