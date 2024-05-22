A Maserati MC20 like this has never been seen before. It is the one developed by Mansory and renamed "MCX Pergusa". An unprecedented concentration of carbon and aggression, which transforms the supercar with the Trident into something even more exclusive.

In fact, production of this car will be limited to just five examples, all of which can be fully customised by the customer.

Meaner than ever

The transformation of the Maserati begins with the engine, as the twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 is boosted to 750 PS and 880 Nm, an increase of 120 PS and 150 Nm. Thanks to revised electronics and a new exhaust system, the MC20 now sprints from 0 to 62 mph in 2.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 208 mph.

Maserati MC20 by Mansory Maserati MC20 by Mansory, the rear

All this power is sent to the ground via the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The huge 335/25 ZR22 tyres at the rear and 255/30 ZR21 tyres at the front also make a big contribution.

An eye-catcher

In keeping with Mansory tradition, the design immediately catches the eye. The body kit designed for the Maserati stands out, with large carbon appendages at the front, rear and in the side skirts. In addition, there are new features such as the race-derived air intake on the roof, the huge diffuser and the fixed spoiler.

Maserati MC20 by Mansory, the interior

The interiors are certainly no less eccentric. Fully customisable in colour and materials, in this particular MC20 we find them in an orange and black combination, with soft leather and Alcantara covering virtually every corner of the cabin. Mansory logos and various carbon-fibre mouldings make for a unique driving experience.

As with all its creations, the tuner does not list a price, but it's easy to imagine that the bill is well in excess of the £200,000 needed for a basic MC20.