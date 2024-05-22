Volkswagen enthusiasts and potential buyers in the United Kingdom have a compelling reason to visit their nearest retailer this month. The automotive giant is offering a £750 discount on any of its models for those who test drive and subsequently order a vehicle between Thursday, 16 May and Tuesday, 28 May.

This limited-time offer applies to all retail purchases, encompassing Volkswagen’s full range of vehicles. Whether customers are interested in electric vehicles, hybrids, petrol, or diesel models, they all qualify for the discount, regardless of whether the purchase is financed or paid in cash.

The timing of this offer aligns perfectly for anyone considering a new Volkswagen. The current lineup available for test drives and orders includes popular models such as the Tiguan, Passat, T-Cross, and the all-electric ID.7. Additionally, many models are available with the Match trim, which offers enhanced equipment and outstanding value.

Among Volkswagen’s latest additions to the UK market is the ID.7 Tourer, a stylish EV estate that hit the market last month with a starting price of £52,240. The updated Golf is also now available in the UK, with base model prices starting at £27,035.